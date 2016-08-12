Bond refinance saves Boyd ISD more than $3 million

Boyd School Board members Monday approved the refinancing of several bonds, saving the district an estimated $3.4 million over several years.
Trustees also approved a budget amendment to hire an additional special education staff member. Superintendent Ted West said the district will eventually be refunded the $21,000 cost of the position through the School Health and Related Services Medicaid program.
In other business, the board:
- approved an amendment to the 2016-2017 calendar, setting Thursday, Dec. 1, as a half day. The district has been selected to host an academic contest that day.
- recognized high school students Randall Kelton, Wyatt Walker and Tom Tilson. The three juniors attended a three-day course on medicine and technology at the University of Massachusetts.
- heard a report from West on the high school principal position. West said a hiring committee has been assembled, and he expects to bring a candidate to the board at its November meeting. The prospective principal would start in January. Assistant Superintendent Barbara Stice is currently filling the role.
- approved hiring one nurse.