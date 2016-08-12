Bond refinance saves Boyd ISD more than $3 million

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Boyd School Board members Monday approved the refinancing of several bonds, saving the district an estimated $3.4 million over several years.

Trustees also approved a budget amendment to hire an additional special education staff member. Superintendent Ted West said the district will eventually be refunded the $21,000 cost of the position through the School Health and Related Services Medicaid program.

In other business, the board: