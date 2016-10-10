Bleeding blue: Wren named Citizen of the Year

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Jason Wren nearly missed the Chamber of Commerce banquet where he was named Decatur’s Citizen of the Year.

Wren planned to chaperone his son’s Halloween party last Saturday, but the chamber sent him a letter to say that Wise Health System, where Wren is vice president of corporate and legal services, would receive an award at the banquet that night. Other hospital administrators backed out of attending, telling Wren he needed to accept the award on behalf of WHS.

Instead, Wren found himself accepting Citizen of the Year.

“I was surprised and honored,” Wren said.

In his speech to the crowd at the banquet, Wren encouraged everyone to “get outside ourselves.”

“We have to live for a higher purpose than ourself, live to serve those around us and look around and see where there are needs not being met and do what we can to try to provide hope and a better future for other people,” he said.

It’s Wren’s service to the community that led him to be named Citizen of the Year. Formerly a Decatur City Council member, Wren currently serves as president of the Decatur Economic Development Corp., is a member of the Decatur Lions Club and the founder of Acts 4 Others. He and his wife, Jennifer, and their three children are active members of CrossRoads Church.

“I like being involved in the city stuff and helping lead the city the best I can,” Wren said.

Wren grew up in Decatur and graduated from the high school in 1993, then attended Trinity University for his undergraduate degree and the University of Texas in Austin for law school. He and Jennifer lived in Washington, D.C. and the DFW area before the Wren family moved to Decatur in 2005 after Jennifer began working for his father’s law practice, Woodruff and Wren, in 2002.

“She said, ‘I’ll work out there, but I’ll never live out there,'” Wren said. “After a couple of years, she fell in love with the town, the people and the community and decided she wanted to live here and raise her family.

“I didn’t need any convincing. I would have always been in favor of that.”

Wren commuted from Decatur to a law firm in Fort Worth until 2013, when he was asked to form a legal department for what was then Wise Regional Health System. It was a challenge he was excited to take on.

“For me it was an opportunity to be a part of something that’s impacting the lives of people in the area in a positive way,” Wren said.

In his work with both the hospital and the EDC, it’s often Wren’s job to ‘sell’ the town of Decatur to outsiders. It’s something he finds easy to do. He talks about how Decatur is “a small town with the benefits of a small town” but close to the city. He also talks about the people.

“I’ve had a lot of friends from smaller towns and the way they describe where they’re from – it feels like this place is unique in the way that people take care of each other, in the way they come together and put differences aside when there are crises and tragedies,” Wren said. “It’s something special that I think we have, and I hope everybody realizes it.”