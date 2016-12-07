Blaze devours 2-story home

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Alvord, fire

A two-story home in the 700 block of West State Street in Alvord was destroyed by fire just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Whittle said he responded after noticing smoke coming from the home, which is located about two blocks southwest of Alvord Elementary School and next door to the Shell/Food Mart gas station.

Alvord, Chico and Decatur fire departments, and Wise County EMS were called to the scene.

Firefighters used hoses on every side of the house and a truck-mounted water cannon to knock down the flames, which engulfed the home and threatened a neighboring residence.

Homeowners Chad and Tiffany Davis, who have three boys, weren’t there when the fire started. Bystanders pulled the family’s two dogs to safety. The home is insured, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wise County Fire Marshal’s office.

LENDING A HAND

Multiple efforts are underway to aid the Davis family. Alvord ISD is collecting monetary donations at each campus office and a benefit account has been set up at Legend Bank in Alvord. Make checks payable to Chad or Tiffany Davis. Legend Bank customers can also have funds directly transferred to the Davis account. Each campus will also have individual fundraisers with students and staff.

A spaghetti dinner benefiting the family is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Alvord High School in conjunction with the school’s annual Hoopla event. Junior varsity and varsity girls and boys basketball games will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the high school that evening. Call Candace Mercer at 940-577-2045 to volunteer or provide food for the meal.

An online GoFundMe account has also been set up for the family. To donate, visit gofundme.com/family-lost-all-in-house-fire.

Hendershot Equipment in Decatur (1841 U.S. 87/287) and Stephenville (935 E. South Loop) are dropoff locations for clothes, money and toys.

The family needs: