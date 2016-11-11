Best interest: 4 families take part in Wise’s first National Adoption Day

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016



In any adoption case, a prospective family’s legal team works to prove the adoption represents a child’s “best interest.”

Using that standard, judges review compiled evidence and testimony and rule if a legal adoption can actually take place.

For four local families, that process culminated last week in Judge John Fostel’s 271st District courtroom as part of Wise County’s first National Adoption Day. The event was created in 2000 to raise awareness for the more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent homes. Counties hold their events on the closest available court date.

Wise County event organizer, attorney Mary Lois Spain-Sipes, said the day marked the end of a long, difficult road for the families and their attorneys.

“Parents have to turn in criminal background checks,” she said. “They have to provide a home study, which is a very invasive process where somebody actually comes into your home and asks you hundreds of questions and writes up this long report that says whether you’re fit to adopt this kid or not. They go through your finances. Your marital problems. There’s a lot of work for the families to get to this day.”

While courts are free to conduct adoption proceedings year-round, Spain-Sipes said organizing a specific day for the county gives attorneys a deadline to finish their casework.

“It gives you a goal, because for someone to adopt someone, somebody’s parental rights have had to have been terminated,” she said. “There’s a legal sever. So if you’re in a case where you’re terminating, you do have deadlines. You have to have things done in time to make it for today.”

Plus, she said, it gives those involved a chance to make the day extra special for the kids and their families. Spain-Sipes and others spent several months planning and organizing the day. Fostel’s courtroom featured festive decorations and extended family members lined the benches. She said an adopting mother initially approached her about bringing the day to Wise County.

“I think doing one big national adoption day and holding these at one time is really special,” Spain-Sipes said, “because these courts have nasty divorces. We have nasty custody battles. There are civil suits. We do adoptions all the time, but we have an adoption that’s thrown into the docket with criminal cases and nasty divorces. It’s not everyone coming in here and celebrating together. It’s just kind of thrown into the mix. This is a day we can really shine a light on adoption. This one feels like a big win.”

Fostel agreed. The event was memorable for all involved.

“Most days we’ve got a full docket,” he said. “It’s usually several civil matters. Several criminal matters. It’s a general jurisdiction court. Today’s different because these are all happy cases.”

During the course of several adoption hearings, Fostel invited young members of each family to his bench to try out the gavel. It’s something he said he does frequently for kids who may be nervous about being in court.

“I do that all the time,” he said, “just mainly because they really might be uncomfortable if they’re old enough to be able to perceive what’s going on. It kind of lets them relax a little bit, and I hope it lets them remember the day.”

Spain-Sipes said plans are already in place for next year’s Wise County event. She’s hoping to make it even bigger.

“This whole day is in the best interest of kids,” she said. “This event, keeping it alive for years to come, is in the best interest of Wise County.”