Benevolent bikers: Toy Run generates mountain of donations

Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Bad weather hurt attendance at the 17th annual Wise County Toy Run Sunday, but that didn’t stop the donations from pouring in.

Event organizer Ed Beckley said around 500 motorcycles participated in the ride from Decatur to Bridgeport, a third of last year’s turnout, but the Toy Run still managed to fill a 6-foot by 30-foot trailer with donated toys.

“It went off great. Everybody got along good,” Beckley said. “People were in a festive spirit. Overall, we were very happy with how it turned out.”

One big change to the Toy Run this year was how the toys will be distributed. In the past, Beckley and other volunteers collected applications from families in need, decided what to give those families and passed out the donations themselves. This year, all the toys from the Toy Run will be distributed by Decatur and Bridgeport police departments and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Santa Cops and Santa’s Deputies programs.

“The police departments were great to work with again,” Beckley said.

The organizers have already started planning the 18th Wise County Toy Run. Beckley said they’re hoping for a sunnier day next year but know they’ll still see toys coming in regardless.

“It’s a godsend we get what we get,” Beckley said. “We do always know we’re going to get some dedicated people.”

Donations for the Toy Run are still being accepted. To donate, call Beckley at 940-683-4742 or email edcfp4@yahoo.com.