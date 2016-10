By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Boyd, Bridgeport, Decatur, Northwest, Paradise, UIL

Local high school bands will march today (Saturday) in regional UIL contests.

All performances are at Northwest ISD stadium on Texas 114. The schedule is as follows:

Alvord High School, 11:45 a.m.

Paradise High School, 1 p.m.

Boyd High School, 1:30 p.m.

Bridgeport High School, 3:15 p.m.

Decatur High School, 3:45 p.m.

Northwest High School, 5:45 p.m.

This year 4A and 6A schools have the opportunity to advance to state competition.