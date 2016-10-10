Ballot features contested races at all levels

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Presidential candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton have dominated national news coverage leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, but voters have several local and state races to decide.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Here’s what you will see on the ballot.

WISE COUNTY

The only countywide contested race is for tax assessor-collector. Republican Monte S. Shaw is running for re-election. He is opposed by Democrat Don Drain.

Precinct 1 voters also have a choice for county commissioner. Republican Danny White is seeking a third term in office. Democrat Ray F. Morris II is running against him.

Those running unopposed for county office include:

District attorney – Greg Lowery, Republican

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2 – Stephen Wren, Republican

County attorney – James Stainton, Republican

Sheriff – Lane Akin, Republican

County commissioner, Precinct 3 – Harry Lamance, Republican

Constable, Precinct 1 – Dennis Hudson, Republican

Constable, Precinct 2 – Larry Short, Republican

Constable, Precinct 3 – Doug Parr, Republican

Constable, Precinct 4 – Kevin Huffman, Republican

All Wise County voters will also be asked to weigh in, for or against, annexing any portion of Wise County not already in a water improvement district into the Wise County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.

SPECIAL ELECTIONS

The cities of Decatur and Boyd have special elections for the sale of alcohol.

Boyd citizens will vote for or against the sale of beer and wine.

Decatur voters will consider a proposition for the sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.

CITY OF PARADISE

The Paradise City Council election is on the November ballot and includes contested races for Places 3 and 4.

Brad Largent and write-in candidate Lana Hamblin are seeking Place 3.

Chris Harris and Amanda Black are running for the Place 4 unexpired term.

Running unopposed are: Chad Welty, Place 1; Robert E. Gayan, Place 2; and Roy A. Steel, mayor. See a future edition of the Messenger for candidate questionnaires.

PARADISE ISD

There is one contested race for Paradise School Board.

Jody Yates and write-in candidate Susie Burt are seeking to fill an unexpired term for Place 4. Ben Sanders and Ronnie Pewitt are running for Place 6 and Place 7, respectively.

See a future edition of the Messenger for candidate questionnaires.

STATE OF TEXAS

Voters will elect a railroad commissioner from the following candidates: Republican Wayne Christian, Democrat Grady Yarbrough, Libertarian Mark Miller and Green Party candidate Martina Salinas.

Also on the ballot are Places 3, 5 and 9 for Texas Supreme Court justices and Places 2, 5 and 6 for judges on the Court of Criminal Appeals.

The 2nd Court of Appeals has Place 3 and 4 justices on the ballot, but they are not contested races. One person is also running for the State Board of Education in District 14.

Rep. Phil King, a Republican, is running unopposed for re-election to District 61.

Voters have options for U.S. representative in District 12 and 13.

Those running for District 12 include:

Kay Granger, Republican

Bill Bradshaw, Democrat

Ed Colliver, Libertarian

Those running for District 13 include:

Mac Thornberry, Republican

Calvin DeWeese, Libertarian

H.F. “Rusty” Tomlinson, Green Party

MORE INFORMATION

For detailed information about national and statewide candidates, visit the website for the League of Women Voters of Texas, lwvtexas.org.