Baking the situation better

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

It was two days before the end of the school year for the Eudys, both elementary teachers, and a date night when Michael didn’t come home on time.

His wife, Angie, wasn’t worried at first. Michael’s a social person, and she thought maybe he’d seen friends somewhere and stopped to chat. More time passed, and it started to seem strange he hadn’t called.

Angie was putting her shoes on to go look for him when members of the fire department arrived at their door to tell her Michael had a stroke on his way home.

Angie, their kids Zach and Makenna and around 30 friends and family members waited for news at the hospital. Doctors told Angie it was highly unlikely her husband would survive.

With Michael in ICU, only two visitors would be allowed to visit him at a time. Angie convinced hospital staff to allow the entire crowd that had gathered for Michael to go back to his room and see him.

“We just laid hands on Mike and prayed over him,” Angie said. “And I really think at that moment the Lord did a miracle.

“I think that’s what saved him.”

Michael had a stroke in June of 2014. He doesn’t remember much of the night – “It’s kind of blurry, which is good,” he said – but he was driving when it happened, and managed to avoid hitting anyone when he wrecked his car. His only clear thought through the stroke and the accident was, “Wait a minute, something’s not right.”

The next two-and-a-half years would be filled with intensive therapy as he struggled to learn to walk and talk again. Neurologists eventually determined that Michael had had more than 1,000 small strokes before the big one, making his recovery even more miraculous, though no less difficult. He was diagnosed with aphasia, a communication disorder caused by the stroke that affects his ability to understand and use words.

The rest of the family went through many changes in that period, too – Zach switched schools so he could help drive Makenna to her extracurriculars, and then the Eudys moved to Bridgeport from Haslet to be closer to Michael and Angie’s hometown, Chico.

“When your life gets rocked, your automatic reaction is to want to go home,” Angie said.

In December of 2015, Michael’s therapists told the family they’d done all they could for him. He couldn’t drive, and the therapists couldn’t recommend any occupational options.

“I think it took us two years to realize the gravity of the situation,” Angie said.

Angie continued to teach while Mike stayed home, unable to return to school. None of the family thought it was the best situation, but they weren’t sure what else to do.

This February, Angie began baking on the side to supplement their income. She’d been making cakes and cookies since childhood, and Mike once worked in a bakery, so he’d taught her how to decorate the food. Angie said what started out as a part-time business quickly grew to take up more and more hours.

“And she got crankier and crankier,” Zach joked.

So they began looking for a permanent location to set up a bakery near home.

They found a small building, formerly a massage therapy parlor, on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. Michael and Zach did most of the remodeling work, along with Dennis McCreary, a friend the Eudys made in a stroke recovery class. Other friends and family pitched in when they could, as did former coworkers from the schools where Michael and Angie taught, and the bakery, GracieLynn’s Sweets N Treats, opened in late September.

Angie quit her teaching job to move to the bakery full time, and she and Michael now spend their days in downtown Bridgeport. The bakery is a family affair, even with Makenna and Zach both in school. The kids will do deliveries when they can, and Makenna sometimes helps her mom with orders – though she says she doesn’t bake because she’ll “burn everything.”

“It’s fun work. It’s very gratifying,” Angie said. “We’ve been a part of birthdays and weddings and family reunions.”

Their big sellers are cupcakes, which are in the display case every day. They also make pies and cakes and cookies, and Angie says most days they’ll sell out of everything.

Business is going well for a new store, and they’re happy, though not everything is easy. Michael misses teaching, and sometimes his recovery can feel slow and frustrating. He asks for patience when he’s communicating, as the aphasia makes it difficult to process conversations. He carries around cards to explain the disorder for when he can’t quite get the words out. He finds it easier to talk to people using short, simple sentences and hand gestures.

Angie said she misses teaching, too – she was in the middle of her principal certification when Mike had his stroke – but she’s happy with where they are now. She says the family can see God’s hand in their situation from beginning to end, and they’ve been especially blessed by everyone who helped them, from saying kind words to doing grunt work for the bakery.

“Going through it is not fun,” Angie said. “But looking back on it, you see the miracles the Lord does.”