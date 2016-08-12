Average utility bill could increase $10

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

Decatur residents could soon see higher utility bills after hearing about proposed fee increases at Monday’s city council meeting.

The council held a first reading on a number of fee increases aimed at helping the city cover the cost of services.

One of the increases is in wastewater/sewer rates. City Finance Director Mike Erwin went over proposed increases at a budget workshop earlier this month and presented those increases in the form of an ordinance again Monday.

“A residential customer who uses about 5,000 gallons will see an average bill go from $34.54 to $42.32,” he said. “A residential user at about 10,000 gallons will go from $48.69 to $62.13 per month. When you go to commercial, it’s a little bit larger. Commercial users at 50,000 gallons would see a bill go from $209.71 to $230.79. At 200,000 gallons you would see $764.71 go to $1,247.79.”

Erwin explained that even with the fee increases, the increased funding would not cover all of the sewer costs. At the earlier budget workshop, Erwin said another fee increase might be necessary next year to cover the costs of providing the service.

Another fee that residents could see on their monthly utility bill is a $2.50 fee for residential curbside brush removal. The city has provided the service for years but has never charged a fee.

“So an average homeowner will probably see about $10 a month extra on their utility bill between the sewer rate increase and the residential brush pickup fee,” Erwin said.

Increases in tournament fees for the use of ball fields at city parks are also being proposed. The city is proposing a charge of $75 per field plus $30 per team for organized events. Proposed ball field reservation fees are $10 for one hour, $35 for up to six hours and $75 for all day. Also, usage fees are increasing from $5 per participant to $10.

“If someone comes in and uses four fields for a tournament, they’ll pay the city $1,500 for the fields and the upkeep throughout the tournament,” Erwin said.

Water meter fees are proposed to increase from $250 to $275.

The council will hold a second reading at their next meeting and vote on the proposed increases.

PROPOSED SEWER RATE INCREASES

For residential customers, the proposed base price would increase from $21.93 to $26.32. The commercial base rate would go from $28.05 to $36.47.

RESIDENTIAL

For 0 to 2,000 gallons used, the cost per 1,000 gallons would remain at $2.06.

For 2,000-20,000 gallons, the city is looking at an increase from $2.83 to $3.96.

For 20,000 gallons or more, the increase would be from $2.88 to $5.03

COMMERCIAL