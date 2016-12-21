Audit reflects financial stability

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: Runaway Bay, Runaway Bay City Council

Runaway Bay City Council received the city’s audit report for fiscal year 2015-2016 Monday.

Kathy Williams of Snow Garrett Williams told council members that Runaway Bay is financially stable, with $333,000 in unassigned fund balance, which is enough to last for 106 days of expenditures without taking revenues into account.

Total revenues for governmental funds for the year were $1,455,319, including taxes, intergovernmental revenue and court fines. Total expenditures were $1,184,399.

The general fund, debt service fund and non-major governmental funds saw a net increase of $136,810.

The council unanimously approved audit.

Council members also: