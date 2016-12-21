Audit reflects financial stability

Runaway Bay City Council received the city’s audit report for fiscal year 2015-2016 Monday.
Kathy Williams of Snow Garrett Williams told council members that Runaway Bay is financially stable, with $333,000 in unassigned fund balance, which is enough to last for 106 days of expenditures without taking revenues into account.
Total revenues for governmental funds for the year were $1,455,319, including taxes, intergovernmental revenue and court fines. Total expenditures were $1,184,399.
The general fund, debt service fund and non-major governmental funds saw a net increase of $136,810.
The council unanimously approved audit.
Council members also:
- approved the re-plat application for Unit 2, Block 8, Lots 44 and 45, to be described as Unit 2, Block 8, Lot 44R.
- approved bids received on properties subject to the tax sale including Unit 2, Block 7, Lot 33; Unit 2, Block 12, Lot 1; Unit 1, Block 6, Lots 11 and 12; Unit 4, Block 4, Lot 17 and Unit 4, Block 4, Lot 18.
- agreed to place an ad on Craigslist for the removal of the A2 dock until Dec. 31. By that point, if an insured and bonded party cannot be found to take the dock for scraps at no cost to the city, Mayor John Boyd is authorized to approve a proposal for the demolition of the dock.