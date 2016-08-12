Assault victim dies in hospital

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Crime, Newark

A Newark man who was assaulted Aug. 26 died Saturday at Plaza Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner website.

Freddie Ballard, 58, was pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m., four days after being transported to the hospital. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Ballard was discovered Aug. 29 when a possible overdose was reported at a home in the 900 block of Farm Road 3433 in Newark.

When deputies and medics arrived, they found Ballard unconscious and breathing heavily. It was determined he had a possible head injury.

The Messenger reported in the weekend edition that sheriff’s office investigators found evidence indicating Ballard was assaulted by Brett Kennan, 33, of Newark. Kennan was arrested Friday for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

He remains in the Wise County Jail with a $150,000 bond. Akin said Kennan could be charged with murder, pending the medical examiner’s report.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit for Kennan, which was filed with Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson last week, Ballard was dependent on life support machines at the hospital and “had minimal brain activity” due to his injuries.

The affidavit says several members of Ballard’s family told investigators he was beat up by Kennan, but they all gave a different reason for the assault. Akin said last week the cause is still unclear.

The assault occurred in the home where Ballard was discovered. Ballard and several other people live at the address, including Kennan, who was staying with one of Ballard’s daughters.