Arrest made in stabbing case

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Boyd, Crime, Paradise

A Boyd man has been arrested after stabbing a Paradise man during a fight.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said officers responded to a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday when a woman called to say her boyfriend had been stabbed. Officers found Douglas Robinson Jr., 29, with stab wounds in his stomach and back.

An ambulance was called to transport Robinson to Wise Health System in Decatur, where he was then flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Investigators determined that Robert Thompson, 48, went to Robinson’s home in the 100 block of Private Road 3250 near Paradise where Thompson’s ex-girlfriend was living. Robinson told him to leave, but Thompson refused, according to the arrest affidavit.

Robinson then fired a round from a shotgun into the ground as a warning for Thompson to leave and then put the shotgun in the house.

Robinson came back outside to confront Thompson, and the two began to fight.

“During the fight, the two went to the ground,” the affidavit states. “While on the ground, (Thompson) stabbed (Robinson) in the abdomen with a pocket knife. The wound caused a portion of (Robinson’s) intestines to go outside of his abdomen.”

The two men stood up, and Robinson began to walk away when Thompson stabbed him in the back with the knife, the affidavit states.

Akin said investigators spoke with Thompson, who admitted to being involved in a fight with Robinson, but he said the stabbing was in self-defense.

The sheriff said Robinson remained in the hospital Friday.

“It appears his injuries are not life-threatening, and he is expected to recover,” Akin said.

Thompson was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with bond set at $50,000.