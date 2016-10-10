Another early voting record broken

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Tags: Election

More people have now voted early than in any previous presidential election in Wise County.

The early voting record was broken Tuesday as 1,009 people had voted as of 4 p.m., bringing the running total to 11,923.

That broke the previous record of 10,982 set in the 2012 presidential election.

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election continued through 7 p.m. Tuesday, but totals were not available by press time.

Voters can continue to cast early votes 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Wednesday) and then extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday to wrap up the two weeks of early voting.

Early voting locations include the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity, in Decatur; the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St., in Bridgeport; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, in Alvord; and the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd.

Information about Election Day voting, including polling locations, will be published in the weekend Wise County Messenger.