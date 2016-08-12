Alvord School Board talks bonds, hears architect presentations

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board members Tuesday chose Claycomb Associates, a Dallas-based architectural firm, for the renovations to the old middle school gym and improvements to the elementary campus.

The firm previously worked with Decatur, Midway and Princeton ISDs.

Board policy requires trustees to approve a list of preferred firms before voting to allow Superintendent Randy Brown to negotiate contract terms with any of them.

The other firms considered were:

VLK Architects, previous work includes Lipan and Azle ISDs.

WRA Architects, previous work includes Chico, Brock and Ponder ISDs.

CADCO Architects and Engineers, previous work includes Bowie, Bridgeport and Nocona ISDs.

The possibility of a bond election dominated each presentation and the discussion that followed.

The board also appointed David Warren to replace board Vice President Lance Thweatt, who resigned last month. Trustee John Schedcik was elected new vice president.