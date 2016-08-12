Alvord School Board keeps tax rate, sets final budget

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board members voted down a proposed 5-cent tax increase Tuesday, opting instead to keep the district’s fiscal year 2015-2016 rate in place.

Superintendent Randy Brown said the board chose not to approve a proposed 23.199 cents per $100 valuation debt service rate. The district will keep the previous fiscal year’s 18.4-cent rate and draw money from its interest and sinking fund balance to offset any loss.

Alvord’s maintenance and operation rate held at $1.17 for a $1.40199 total rate.

Brown said the board made several departmental cuts to reach a budget totaling $7,504,424, including leaving several positions unfilled.

“What we’ve done is set an expectation we’re going to decrease the budget by $200,000 a year,” he said. “And we expect that to take no longer than three years to do. The priority has been to protect our elementary grade level and secondary core classrooms from budget cuts.”

Trustees also: