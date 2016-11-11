Alvord School Board inks architecture contract

By David Talley | Published Saturday, November 19, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board members Thursday night approved a contract with architecture firm Claycomb Associates.

A representative from the firm also presented strategies for calling a bond election, including forming a citizen committee and a social media campaign. Further action will be taken in January.

The board also heard a presentation from Efficient Facilities International (EFI) on supplementing maintenance and custodial duties and providing extra training for existing employees. The company operates by managing repair or maintenance claims in each school and dispatching district employees for daily work. It may use its own employees for specialized jobs.

Superintendent Randy Brown cited a need for additional maintenance help.

“There’s some stuff our guys can’t get to,” he said.

EFI has previously worked with Aubrey and Sanger ISDs.

