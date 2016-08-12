Alvord School Board hears bond funding report

By David Talley | Published Saturday, September 24, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board members Tuesday discussed the funding impact of various tax rates, which would help cover the cost of upgrades to several facilities.

The district’s current interest and sinking rate is 18.4 cents per $100 property valuation, and the highest rate it can levy is 50 cents with voter approval.

The issue will not appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

At past meetings the board listed several areas of focus, including improvements and additions to the elementary school, a high school ag facility and an administration building.

Superintendent Randy Brown told the board he’s in the process of negotiating a contract with architecture firm Claycomb Associates. Trustees heard presentations from four firms last week and ranked the Dallas-based group its top prospect.

The board also voted to reject a bid for struck off property after closed session talks.