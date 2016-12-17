Alvord prepares for development grant

Alvord City Council Thursday night set into motion plans to apply for the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
The city is hoping to use the funds for water and sewer improvements, city services coordinator Clint Mercer said.
“It’s an area we can do a lot of good in,” Mercer said.
The most the city will have to pay to match the $275,000 grant is $13,725.
The council approved naming Mercer, treatment plant operator Devon Kennedy and mayor pro tem Kirk Gibson to a committee to select engineers and management services for the project.
Grant applications are due Feb. 1.
In other business, council member Robert Carpenter announced plans to move out of the city. He will resign from the council in January 2017. His term expires in May.
The council also:
- heard a report from Mercer on code enforcement. The city currently has 38 open cases. He’s closed 12 since the last meeting.
- heard a report on pesticide and herbicide application at Elm Creek Park. The park will get three treatments each year.
- declared a vacancy for place 5 of the Planning and Zoning Commission and appointed Mark Rogers to place 6 of the Economic Development Corp.
- voted to join the Paradise Chamber of Commerce before it changes to the Wise County Chamber of Commerce Jan. 1. By joining early, the city saves $200 in membership fees.
- voted to renew retail electric services with Summer Energy for November 2019 through November 2021.