Alvord prepares for development grant

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 17, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord City Council

Alvord City Council Thursday night set into motion plans to apply for the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.

The city is hoping to use the funds for water and sewer improvements, city services coordinator Clint Mercer said.

“It’s an area we can do a lot of good in,” Mercer said.

The most the city will have to pay to match the $275,000 grant is $13,725.

The council approved naming Mercer, treatment plant operator Devon Kennedy and mayor pro tem Kirk Gibson to a committee to select engineers and management services for the project.

Grant applications are due Feb. 1.

In other business, council member Robert Carpenter announced plans to move out of the city. He will resign from the council in January 2017. His term expires in May.

The council also: