Alvord ISD offers new routes

By David Talley | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord ISD students who live within two miles of their campus can now ride the bus to school.

School board members last month passed a resolution designating U.S. 81/287 and a nearby stretch of railroad track as hazardous areas. Because of the designation, students who live within two miles of their campus, and have to commute across either, can now opt to ride a district bus, Superintendent Randy Brown said Thursday.

“We don’t want kids to have to walk or ride bikes across those areas if they don’t have to,” he said.

The state offers funding for districts that transport students less than two miles over designated hazardous routes, Brown said, but he doesn’t expect to see a profit from the new policy.

“The main thing is it’s a safety issue,” he said.

New routes will go into effect next week.