Alvord ISD enters food service agreement

By David Talley | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord ISD will join Bridgeport, Chico and Decatur school districts in a child nutrition co-op.

School board members Tuesday approved entering an interlocal agreement to facilitate the partnership.

Superintendent Randy Brown said it will allow districts to collaborate on bulk food orders and staff training, which reduces overall costs and increases menu choices. The co-op is managed by Decatur ISD Director of Child Nutrition Shelly Laaser.

The board previously expressed interest in joining the co-op because the cost of providing meals was on the rise.

Brown said the district started implementing the program with joint staff training before classes started in anticipation of board approval. After only one week, feedback has been positive.

“We’ve already seen an increase in student participation because we have more choices,” Brown said.

Bridgeport joined with Decatur to form the agreement two years ago and Chico entered the co-op last year.

