By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, August 27, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur City Council

Decatur residents will have the opportunity to vote in November on expanded alcohol sales in the city.

The city council Monday ordered a special election for Nov. 8 for voters to consider the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages.

The action comes about a month after a successful petition drive in the community garnered 439 valid signatures. The petition needed at least 358 signatures in order for the council to call the election.

Decatur voters passed a proposition in 2003 that allowed the sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption within the city limits at that time. If voters approve the new option, it would allow for liquor stores and alcohol sales in restaurants and bars without the requirement of a private club membership.

The option would also extend the sale of alcohol to areas of the city that were not in the city limits at the time of the 2003 election.

OVERDUE PAYMENT

The council also agreed to hire outside legal counsel to help the city recover thousands of dollars it says is owed to it in the form of hotel occupancy tax from La Quinta Inn and Suites, doing business locally as Decatur Travelers LLP.

City Finance Director Mike Erwin said in February the city entered into an agreement with the property owner to pay back the owed taxes. He said the owner paid $40,000, then another $10,000 a month later. He has not made another payment since then, and the agreement expired last month with another $127,000 owed.

Erwin said the city wrote seven citations with a fine amount of $500 per day for failure to pay the hotel occupancy tax, but those fines have not been paid.

“The tax is collected at the time someone rents the room,” Erwin said. “It’s not the owner of the hotel’s money. It’s supposed to be set aside to pay the state and city.”

He said the hotel owner has paid the taxes to the state but not the city. Erwin said the state has the ability to shut down the hotel for failure to pay taxes, but cities do not have that option.

The council agreed to have the law firm of Messer, Rockefeller and Fort represent the city in a lawsuit to try to recover the owed taxes.

