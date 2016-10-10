Abuse of power: Indictment details charges of stalking, oppression, terroristic threat

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 16, 2016

A man who a few months ago was leading a local police department and running for sheriff is now accused of using his position to intimidate citizens and even threaten to “beat” and “shoot” a former mayor.

Last week a Wise County grand jury met following a months-long investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s office into claims that Brandon Davis had abused his power as police chief in Rhome during his two-year tenure that ended with his resignation in May.

On Wednesday, that indictment became public record and revealed that Davis faces one count of stalking, one count of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and three counts of official oppression.

The stalking charge is a third degree felony, official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor and terroristic threat is a Class B misdemeanor.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

The first incident during Davis’ tenure came when he threatened “to commit … aggravated assault” while intending to cause “fear of serious bodily injury,” according to the terroristic threat count.

The indictment says on Oct. 30, 2014, Davis threatened to “climb the old water tower in Rhome and use it as a platform to shoot Louis Godfrey.”

Godfrey had been serving as mayor since May of that year but had submitted his letter of resignation Oct. 28, according to a Wise County Messenger archive article. His resignation was accepted by the city council at a special meeting Nov. 1.

Godfrey has been a vocal critic of Davis over the past two years.

STALKING

The indictment states Godfrey was also the victim in the stalking count, describing two incidents that took place earlier this year “pursuant to the same scheme and course of conduct.”

On Feb. 16, Davis is accused of telling Godfrey that he was going to “kick” or “beat” “his ass.”

Although the indictment does not specify where this took place, this is the same day Davis has been accused of confronting Godfrey at the Big Z Travel Center over stolen campaign signs, an incident which led Mayor Michelle Pittman to suspend Davis. Davis disputed the mayor’s order and continued to serve as chief, and the city council later voted to reinstate Davis and strike any mention of the administrative leave from his personnel file.

The indictment states the second incident took place on May 4, the day Davis announced his resignation as police chief, when Davis confronted and threatened Godfrey at a car wash in town.

“Let me catch you on my street, and see what happens to you,” Davis told Godfrey, according to the indictment.

On May 5, Davis spoke to the Messenger for a story on his resignation. During the interview, Davis provided his version of events from the day before:

“Yesterday when I resigned, I’m driving by the car wash and lo and behold, there’s Louis. … I stopped by and said, ‘Louis, how are you doing?’ He looked at me. It looked like he was going to come over there, and he turned around. I said, ‘I just want you to know I resigned. You got your way. It’s all yours now.’

“I said, ‘Is there anything you want to say to me face to face?’

“He said, ‘Just go away from me, Brandon.’ He couldn’t even speak proper English.

“I said, ‘So you don’t have anything you want to say to me to my face? Is that what you’re saying?’

“I’m not going to say the choice things he did say.

“So I got out of the car, got within arm’s length of him. Because if he’s got a real problem with me, we could have settled it right then and there, we could have settled it. It was just me and him. Nobody to view anything.

“I said, ‘You’re real brave sitting behind the computer flexing that email muscle, but you won’t flex no muscle to my face. What do you have to say?’

‘Just go away. Get the ‘F’ out of here.’

“‘That’s what I thought. Just another coward.’ And I started walking away.

“I said, ‘By the way, you talked your brother-in-law into stalking me. I’m no longer bound by police officer rules. You and your brother-in-law keep stalking me the way you’ve been doing, I will defend myself and my family. Just so you know that.’

“‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’

“I said, ‘Once again, a big freaking coward.’

“I got in and left. The next thing you know, I’m getting a call from the Texas Ranger.”

Davis also addressed the February incident at the Big Z.

“I went over there and said, ‘If I catch whoever is stealing my campaign signs, I’m going to have them arrested,’ he said. “Next thing you know, they’re going to the sheriff’s department claiming I pulled my gun out and was waving it around. But when you watch the video, the video doesn’t support that accusation.”

When asked specifically about the office of attorney general’s investigation into that incident, Davis said, “I have no doubt in my mind if they do a proper investigation, they will find there is really nothing. You can’t charge somebody with nothing.”

OFFICIAL OPPRESSION

Two of the counts for official oppression stem from a Sept. 10, 2015, meeting of the Rhome City Council. At that meeting, Davis ordered two members of the public, Kenny Crenshaw and Ramah Burns, to leave after they asked the council a question.

The indictment states that Davis, “knowing his conduct was unlawful, intentionally den(ied) or impede(d)” two citizens from attending a public meeting as he was acting as chief of police.

Video of that meeting shows Davis ordering the two citizens to leave, with Davis saying they were committing a Class B misdemeanor by disrupting a public meeting. At one point, when Burns does not immediately leave, Davis is seen reaching around and pulling out handcuffs, threatening to arrest her if she doesn’t comply.

In the third count of official oppression, Davis is accused of illegally detaining resident Nancy Jones, once again acting in his role as chief of police. The incident took place May 27, 2015.

A year ago, the Messenger obtained, through an open records request to the city of Rhome, 17 formal complaints that had been made by citizens and city staff members regarding Davis. One of those records is from Jones and another is from her husband, Edward. Both complaints deal with the May 27, 2015, incident described in the indictment.

According to Nancy Jones’ complaint, she said Davis came to her house after he had argued with her during a traffic stop earlier that afternoon.

Jones said she was picking up her kids from Prairie View Elementary, waiting in the middle turn lane to turn into the school, when Davis walked up and told her she needed to drive down the road, make a U-turn and get in behind people who were lining up on the shoulder of the road to turn into the school.

After arguing that she was making a legal turn, Davis told her to pull over because she was “escalating the situation” and becoming “argumentative.”

“The officer (Davis) at this point became increasingly belligerent towards me and the tone and volume of his voice increased significantly,” Nancy Jones says in the complaint letter. “The officer stated he was going to call for backup and that he was going to write me a ticket.”

Later that evening, Nancy and Edward Jones and a neighbor were outside their home when Davis came to her house.

In Edward Jones’ complaint, he describes the events that took place at their home. He said that Davis stayed at their home more than an hour, continuing to argue about the legality of the left turn and complaining that they all had “a complete disdain for the law.”

Edward began recording the conversation on video.

“He (Davis) told me that I was not being a man because I was using my phone to record the event,” Edward Jones states in the complaint letter. “He also started to record me on his phone, speaking in a goofy voice, saying ‘look at me’ ‘looking good’ and doing a little dance as he said it. At one point in time, he placed his hand on his badge, shook it, and said you don’t have this, and then placed his hand on his gun and shook it, saying you don’t have this, while directed toward my wife.”

Davis turned himself in to the Parker County Jail Monday and was released the same day, according to jail records.

He ran for sheriff earlier this year, losing in the March Republican primary to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

Davis said in May he resigned because one of his critics had been stalking him at his home, and he was concerned for his family’s safety.

