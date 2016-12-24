A conversation with Santa

By David Talley | Published Saturday, December 24, 2016

Tags: Christmas

Santa Claus took time out of his busy pre-Christmas schedule to visit the Wise County Messenger office in Decatur Thursday. Reporter David Talley sat down with Saint Nick to discuss the role elves play in his operation, cookie preferences and time travel.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Santa pulls overtime. The already-busy, centuries-old saint can be found making house calls and public appearances, collecting last-minute wish lists from area youngsters.

“I’ve been getting around to see as many kids as I can and make as many lists as I can,” he said. “We’ve also got a room full of mail back at the North Pole.”

With thousands of letters delivered to his office daily, Claus also stressed the importance of good staffing.

“I couldn’t be me without the elves,” he said.

The unsung heroes of the operation, Claus said the elves are readily compensated in vacation time and other benefits.

“They get a really nice stipend for a vacation every year,” he said. “You might run into them down at the beach. They love the Bahamas.”

Santa, who also likes warm weather, enjoys his vacation time January through April in the Lone Star State. Claus and his wife have a home in Wise County and a red Chevrolet pickup to better fit into the rural atmosphere.

But once fall rolls around, Claus and his staff gear up for the upcoming Christmas rush. The elves, back from vacation, head to the workshop to build and test toys. Santa’s role includes coordinating parts suppliers and supervising the elves.

“I get out there and work with them some,” he said. “Their testing gets a little out of hand because working with toys gets distracting.”

The holiday season ramps up at midnight Christmas Eve, he said. Following his lead reindeer, Rudolph, Claus transcends time zones to deliver toys to good children all around the world.

“People say, ‘Well how do you get around the world in one night?’ We do that through the magic of Christmas,” he said.

It’s no small task, though. While the sleigh is powered by reindeer and elvish magic, Claus depends on constant snacking to get though the hectic 24-hour trip around the globe. Forgoing coffee for hot chocolate, he also relies on treats left out by children to sustain his energy level.

“It takes a lot of energy to run around the world in 24 hours, and I love all the cookies,” he said. “There’s some countries that have dates in their cookies and nuts. America loves chocolate chips. And there are a variety of those. Brownies, chocolate-dipped pretzels, chocolate-dipped Oreos are some of the most fun. A lot of times I won’t eat all the cookies. I’ll just grab a nibble or two, so when kids come out they’ll see I’ve been there.

“That is a lot of cocoa and a lot of cookies, but this is the way I keep my figure,” he said with a laugh.

Claus’ trademark paunch isn’t the only feature he’s insistent on keeping. Despite medical advances in laser surgery and the invention of contact lenses, Santa is committed to his reading glasses.

“They’re too much a part of my character,” he said. “I mean, I still use a pencil for my naughty and nice lists. There’s no iPad. They’ve tried to get me over to the computerized version of it, but no. I just need the lists and my pencil. I have to stay old-fashioned.”

Manually keeping the lists updated is no small task, but it’s one he happily takes on, even into the 11th hour of Christmas. Claus said he holds the deadline for getting bumped from the naughty list to the nice list back until the last second, giving kids every opportunity to be good this year.

“I’m not a hard person,” he said. “I want them to get the joys of Christmas.”

But Christmas isn’t just about toys. He said it’s a season to celebrate God’s gift to the world and a time to be together with friends and family.

In 1,600 years on the job, you learn a few things.

“Look, I got started doing this in the year 400 as Saint Nicholas,” he said. “I’ve taken on many, many iterations between then – Kris Kringle, Santa Claus. Several other countries have different names for me, like Sinterklaas and others. They all come back to me.

“All in all, we have a great mission. Making kids happy is what matters here.”