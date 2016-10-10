6 arrested in store burglaries

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 22, 2016

Sheriff’s investigators say a group of burglars took several steps to ensure a successful crime, but like the best laid plans of mice and men, things went awry.

Six Fort Worth-area residents were arrested over the span of a week and charged with burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity for the burglary of two stores in east Wise County during the early morning hours of Oct. 12, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

The events of the evening began when the sheriff’s office received a call about an accident on Farm Road 407 in the New Fairview area around 3 a.m. Oct. 12. Around the same time, the sheriff’s office received a message about a burglary alarm at the Dollar General store on Farm Road 407.

Akin said as the deputy drove up to the accident scene, a man hurriedly walked up to him and “seemed exceedingly nervous.”

The man, identified as Jacob Clark Van Winkle, 22, of Fort Worth was asked about the nearby burglary, but he denied knowing anything about it. He was arrested after the officer found him in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

During the burglary investigation, officers discovered the nearby Oliver Creek Store had been burglarized at nearly the exact same time as the Dollar General. In both instances, surveillance video shows two people wearing masks and latex gloves using crowbars to break into the store and attempt to steal a safe. In both cases, the burglars were unable to steal the safe and instead stole cigarettes.

The two sets of burglaries included two getaway drivers, and investigators determined Van Winkle had been one of those drivers.

Sara Jaye Gilliam, 20, of Fort Worth was identified as the second getaway driver and was arrested Oct. 13.

The four people who entered the businesses were identified as Sean Michael Collett, 25, of Fort Worth (arrested Oct. 13) and Henry Jeremiah Salzido, 21, Marcus Alexander Salzido, 24, and Daniel Manual Rivas, 18, all of White Settlement (all arrested Oct. 18).

All but Gilliam, who posted bond, remained in the Wise County Jail Friday.

Further investigation revealed evidence the burglars had spent time planning the “smash-and-grab” style crime, including watching to determine how quickly officers would respond.

“This group had come to Wise County earlier to do surveillance of the business,” Akin said. “They noted that the train came by at a certain time in the morning and wanted to commit the burglary when the train came through to keep our deputies from responding quickly. They had gone to the Dollar General a week earlier and set off the burglary alarm and then watched to see our response time.

“What they didn’t count on was their getaway driver having an accident.”

Akin said detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department are also looking at the six people as suspects in “several burglaries and robberies” in Fort Worth over the past several months.