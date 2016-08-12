3 injured in 1-vehicle rollover

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, September 3, 2016

Tags: wreck

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover Sunday on U.S. 380.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Elizabeth Rowden, 15, of Decatur was traveling west on U.S. 380 when she lost control of the vehicle.

“The driver looked over her right shoulder to change lanes from lane one to two and drove off the roadway to the left shoulder,” he said.

Haschel said Rowden pulled the steering wheel to the right, went into a side skid, going off the road and hitting a ditch, which caused the vehicle to roll.

Rowden and two passengers – a child and Tracy Rowden, an adult – were taken to Denton Regional Medical Center by Wise County medics.

A third passenger, Jeffrey Rowden, 46, was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. An update on his condition was not available at press time Friday.