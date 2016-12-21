3 departments fight house fire

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Tags: Decatur, fire

A home in the Heritage Creek Estates neighborhood near Decatur was heavily damaged by fire late Monday night.

East Wise, Decatur and Rhome Fire Departments along with Wise County EMS responded to a report of a house fire in the 300 block of Lone Branch Drive around 11:20 p.m. Monday. East Wise firefighters arrived within minutes to find the single-story brick structure with heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof.

The owners of the home, Lee and Rebecca Womack, were able to escape the house. Lee was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for smoke inhalation, Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard said.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire.

Beard responded to the scene early Tuesday morning and returned to the scene later in the morning to investigate.

“It started in the rear of the fireplace, on top of the fire box itself. It appears accidental,” he said, “but we’re still investigating.”

Beard said the fire burned the roof and attic, causing heavy smoke and water damage, particularly in the living room area.

“It’s probably going to be a total loss,” he said.

The home, which had been purchased by the Womacks only a couple of months ago, was insured.

Red Cross was called to assist the couple with basic needs.