3 arrested on drug, theft charges

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 1, 2016

A report about a wanted person in a residential area of Decatur ended in three arrests Tuesday.

Decatur Police Lt. Gerald Wright said officer Victor Monjaraz received information that Ernest Mixon, 20, of Azle was wanted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse out of Azle Police Department. Mixon was reportedly staying at a home in the 3100 block of Lipsey Street.

As Monjaraz pulled up to the house, he saw Mixon in the front yard and placed him under arrest. Mixon asked if he could go back inside to put on his shoes.

“He knocked on the door and Diana Cannon, the home’s owner, opened the door and the smell of marijuana wafted out,” Wright said.

A search warrant was secured, and officers discovered marijuana in the house. Cannon, 59, was arrested for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search, officers also found a stolen handgun with a 31-round magazine in the possession of another man staying at the house, Vicente Mares, 23, of Decatur. He was arrested for theft of a firearm and on warrants for consumption of alcohol by a minor, failure to appear and open container.

In addition to the warrant arrest for the credit or debit card abuse, Mixon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams when methamphetamine was found in his possession, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic warrants from Fort Worth Police Department and Tarrant County.