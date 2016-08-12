3 arrested following chase

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 17, 2016

Tags: Crime

A chase that began in Wise County ended with a crash and three arrests in Fort Worth late Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a tan Honda Accord for speeding on U.S. 81/287 near Texas 114 in Rhome.

According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel, the driver of the Honda fled southbound rather than stop for the officer.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle into Fort Worth where the car struck a tree near Loop 820. The driver and two passengers were not injured, and they were taken into custody without incident just after 11:30 p.m.

During the investigation, officers determined the Honda Accord had been reported stolen from the Austin area.

The driver, Mark Anthony Morales, 18, of Austin was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and criminal mischief $500-$1,500.

He remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with total bond set at $63,500.

The two passengers – Joseph Cameron Lewis, 20, of Round Rock and Terry Michael Shull, 19, of Pflugerville – were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Both remained in the Wise County Jail Friday with total bond set at $11,500.