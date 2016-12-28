2016 in Review: Wise Health System evolves

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review, Wise Health System

Wise Health System underwent a year of changes in preparation for the future with the building of a new fitness facility and the announcement of the CEO’s upcoming retirement.

Ground broke in November 2015 for the building of the new, 70,000-square-foot Fit-N-Wise facility next to the hospital in Decatur. Since then the fitness center has quickly begun to take shape, and the grand opening is scheduled for January.

The plans for the new Fit-N-Wise include a competition pool, dry and steam saunas, a gymnasium, cafeteria, expanded workout and locker rooms, a rehabilitation center and an outdoor training area.

CEO Stephen Summers also announced his retirement in June, though he plans to stay on until April 2017. Summers has worked at Wise Health System for 25 years, not including the time he spent as a controller at Decatur Community Hospital in the late ’80s.

When the hospital hired Summers in 1991, it employed 100 people and offered only basic services. Under Summers, the hospital turned into a system of healthcare clinics and facilities, growing with the county and the surrounding area. WHS now has expanded across the region, with facilities from Bridgeport to Fort Worth.

Summers oversaw the building of the current Wise Health System main campus in Decatur in 2004, a $100 million facility that at the time was thought to be excessive, but proved to be what the county needed. He also led the push for WHS’s affiliation with Baylor Scott and White Health, which began in 2007.

“We’ve expanded in areas where it’s been risky,” Summers said. “We’ve had a lot of goals, and most of the time we’ve met those goals.”