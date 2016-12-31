2016 in Review: Strange but true crime reports of 2016

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Crime doesn’t pay, but sometimes it can lead to rather interesting situations. Take, for example, the following sample of crime reports published in 2016.

LOVE AND MARRIAGE

Deputies respond to many domestic disturbances involving couples over the course of the year. Here’s a sampling of the issues that led to someone calling police.

April 17 – A female wants her boyfriend’s wife to quit texting her to see if the husband is at her house.

April 28 – A man wanted to ask a deputy about his options regarding divorce.

May 19 – A woman advised her boyfriend threw a shoe at her, striking the back of her head.

May 29 – A woman was informed by a third party that her boyfriend was burning her clothes.

June 1 – A verbal disturbance took place between a man and woman over trust issues. Both had been drinking. The man contacted his mother who came to the house and gave him a ride.

June 4 – A man reported his husband returned home and threw a birdbath into the front door of the home, breaking the glass. The two males then began a physical altercation in the front yard.

June 7 – A male and female got into an argument because the female refused to have sex in the vehicle. The male left the area naked and was unable to be located.

July 14 – A man said his wife was arguing with him about attending a funeral.

Sept. 12 – An argument took place between spouses over pictures being hung on the wall. Parties were separated.

Sept. 16 – A verbal disturbance took place between husband and wife over child custody and housework.

Oct. 3 – Spouses got into an argument over how their house would be defended in case an intruder trespassed. The two were separated for the night.

Oct. 25 – A man reported his ex-girlfriend broke into his home while he was away and stole baby clothes.

Nov. 15 – A woman said her husband allowed friends to come to their house while she was away.

Nov. 19 – A woman said her husband was being passive aggressive and ignoring her on the couch, so she called the sheriff’s office.

Dec. 11 – A man reported his wife intentionally turned on the outside water faucet and allowed the water to run for numerous hours.

Dec. 19 – A woman reported her boyfriend entered her home and destroyed her husband’s television set along with other expensive items in the house.

Dec. 27 – Husband and wife argued over a family issue. She picked up a small box and threw it at him. The box hit him on the nose. She was arrested for assault by contact and taken to jail.

FAMILY MATTERS

Fathers, sons, mothers, daughters, grandparents, grandchildren – we all share bonds with family members. But, from time to time, we’ve all got our issues.

Feb. 28 – A woman said a verbal disturbance occurred when her grandson tried to hardwire his RV to her house for electricity.

May 9 – A mother complained that an unknown person tattooed her juvenile son without permission.

June 2 – Complainant said her stepson had left the house without permission. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, the stepson was located in the backyard on his cell phone.

June 7 – A mother and daughter got into a verbal argument over the daughter being lazy and not getting a job.

June 21 – Parents said their daughter was out of control and wanted a deputy to come speak to her.

June 24 – A father and adult son got into an argument over a flat lawnmower tire.

July 11 – A verbal disturbance took place between mother and son over him not going to work.

Aug. 17 – A verbal argument took place between a father and stepson over the placement of a TV.

Sept. 17 – Complainant reported he was threatened by his stepfather who was chasing him around the property with an ice pick. The stepfather came to jail.

DOGS BEHAVING BADLY

Man’s best friend also seemed to be “prime suspect” in a number of cases that found their way into crime reports this past year.

Jan. 8 – A dog found a bag of drug paraphernalia.

March 5 – An argument took place between neighbors over one neighbor’s dog killing the other neighbor’s chickens.

June 2 – A woman reported her neighbor’s dog scratched her vehicle’s paint when attempting to attack her cats that were on the hood of the vehicle.

June 14 – A man reported his goat was mauled by his neighbor’s dogs.

June 26 – A woman found her goat deceased. The investigation revealed the woman’s dog was the guilty party.

Dec. 14 – Complainant stated a dog stole a package.

FRIENDS BEHAVING BADLY

If there is one thing crime reports taught us in 2016, it’s this: think twice before lending something to a friend.

June 10 – A man reported he rented a laptop for a friend from Aaron’s, and his friend quit paying Aaron’s for the laptop.

June 24 – Complainant reported he loaned a car to a friend who in turn loaned the car to another friend. The friend is failing to return the car back to the complainant.

July 9 – A man reported storing some of his belongings in his friend’s storage shed. The friend is now refusing to give the complainant’s belongings back to him.

July 27 – A woman reported loaning her vehicle to a friend, then the friend turned around and loaned the complainant’s vehicle to his friend.

OFFICER AND ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS

It seemed officers responding to calls had several close encounters of the wild animal kind in 2016.

May 21 – A sheriff’s office fleet vehicle was damaged from striking a wild hog.

Sept. 28 – Deputy’s patrol vehicle struck a hog, causing damage to the bumper.

Oct. 20 – A deputy struck a hog.

Oct. 30 – A deputy struck a deer. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the push bumper.

Nov. 2 – A deer was struck by a deputy traveling to a disturbance call, causing minor damage to the front passenger side bumper and passenger side headlamp cover.

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?

What’s new in the neighborhood? Sometimes, it’s better not to ask.

Jan. 26 – Neighbors were throwing firecrackers at each other in an argument over the loudness of vehicles.

June 6 – Complainant was upset because his neighbor shot a chicken.

Aug. 11 – A physical disturbance took place between neighbors. During the scuffle, the complainant was bitten by a dog. Animal control came out to quarantine the dog.

Sept. 11 – Neighbors got into a physical altercation over a vacuum.

Sept. 13 – The complainant reported a neighbor displayed a weapon to neighborhood kids.

Oct. 15 – A person was making obscene gestures toward people in the neighborhood.

Oct. 20 – A man reported his neighbor stole his dog.

Nov. 11 – A woman said her neighbor was harassing her about smoke from a burn barrel.

Nov. 27 – A man stated his neighbors were trespassing on some land he just purchased. He requested trespass warnings be issued. The neighbors in return requested a warning be issued to the complainant. Everyone was issued trespass warnings.

Dec. 11 – A man said his neighbor was painting a boat, and the fumes were making his kids sick.

ODDS AND ENDERS

As is usually the case, some crime reports can’t be easily categorized.

The driver on the bus says

Jan. 22 – A verbal dispute took place between a bus driver and several people.

What a Stranger Thing

Jan. 30 – Breakfast foods were stolen from Lowes Market in Chico.

Officer, these aren’t the drones you are looking for

Feb. 4 – A male subject took two drones from Topsmart without paying.

Be on the lookout

Feb. 11 – A man said someone took his binoculars.

Or was it just pretending?

March 13 – A man reported someone put a dead possum in the street in front of his house.

Kidnapping

March 14 – The complainant stated her goats were stolen.

Call it a hunch

March 25 – A man thinks his stolen property is located at a home in Fort Worth. He didn’t see any of his property, but he just has a feeling it’s there.

Cat burglar?

April 8 – An unknown person entered a vacant home and removed saddles, tack bags and three cans of tuna.

Flew the coop

May 8 – Two suspects stole two chickens and $100 from the complainant.

Darth Vader calling a granddaughter?

June 2 – A woman stated she received several phone calls from an unknown person who kept telling her, “I am your Pappy,” and then would hang up.

Criminally bad service

June 6 – A man dialed 911 so he could use a deputy’s phone to call his phone provider to file a complaint.

That’s not cool

June 15 – Complainant reported her roommate would not share a window air-conditioning unit.

Pillow fight

June 15 – A verbal disturbance took place between roommates over couch pillows. Parties separated for the night.

Doggone it, I’m starting to think it’s a scam

June 20 – A man reported his wife purchased a Maltese puppy from an organization she found on the internet. His wife has not received the puppy, and the organization has ceased all communications to her.

Cut it out

June 21 – A woman stated her landlord would not stop mowing her grass.

Someone hit the jackpot

June 26 – A woman reported someone kicked in the front door of her home and stole quarters from a slot machine.

Despite all his rage, the tigers still stayed in a cage

July 21 – Reporting party stated an employee, who was recently fired from an exotic animal sanctuary, was at the location threatening to release all the animals from their cages. The subject later left the property with all his belongings.

He wasn’t so lucky the second time

Sept. 3 – Deputies located a suspect from a previous vehicle and foot pursuit that took place during the overnight hours. When the suspect was confronted, the suspect fled on foot, eventually being apprehended and taken into custody.

It got a little heated

Sept. 7 – Roommates argued over the temperature inside the home. Both parties agreed to separate for the night.

Maybe he needed a bedtime story?

Sept. 23 – An intoxicated man called the sheriff’s office from a friend’s house asking for help. The deputy met with him, and he eventually went to sleep.

Their next performance: “Jailhouse Rock”

OCT. 30 – Complainant reported unknown people broke into the Out on a Limb Bar and stole a guitar and speakers.

Might want to add AAA and AA to your contacts

NOV. 8 – An intoxicated motorist contacted the sheriff’s office and requested assistance with changing a tire. He was arrested by DPS for driving while intoxicated.