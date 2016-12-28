2016 in Review: Sharp decline of oil and gas

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review

The decline of the oil and gas industry affected not only local mineral values, but also the livelihood of many Wise County citizens in 2016.

The year started with small oil and gas-related businesses closing and larger ones, like Devon Energy laying off employees.

Although Devon officials never confirmed the number of employees let go at the Bridgeport office, they released 1,000 people in February, 700 of which worked at headquarters in Oklahoma City.

In its annual report, Devon reported fourth-quarter core earnings of $319 million and a net loss of $4.5 billion.

By summertime, it was obvious mineral values were plummeting across the county. According to the Wise County Appraisal District, mineral values were down 59.94 percent.

The city of Alvord took the largest hit in mineral values with a 91.57 percent drop, and the school district suffered a 60.36 percent drop.

Boyd ISD took the biggest hit of the school districts in mineral values with a 61.45 percent drop with Slidell ISD’s loss at 57.09 percent.

The city of Bridgeport lost almost 70 percent of its mineral values, and Decatur lost 55.65 percent. The school districts didn’t fare much better with a 59.87 percent loss in Bridgeport and 59.05 percent loss in Decatur.

Although the industry seemed to be stabilizing by the end of the year, drilling in the Barnett Shale remained at a standstill.