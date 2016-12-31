2016 in Review: Quotes of 2016

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review

“We don’t have running water except to the ice machine. If you’re working on a truck and you’re dirty, you can’t wash your hands. If you come back from a medical call and you get some bodily fluids on you, there’s no way to clean up here. You have to take that back to your house now.”

– Greenwood-Slidell Volunteer Fire Chief Adam North on the department losing their fire hall to flood damage. GSVFD has since moved into a portable building, which is nearing completion.

“I can remember a lady, she’s passed on now, she’d been praying for the steeple above the gym to be gone because she didn’t like it. After the storm took the one off the sanctuary she said, ‘God got the wrong steeple.'”

– Decatur First Baptist Church member Lloyd Jackson, reflecting on the 2006 tornado that passed by the church

“I was pretty much homeless. I didn’t know what to do. I went from making $2,500 a week to nothing. It floored me. I went through some depression, and I was having a hard time finding a job that paid over $8 an hour. I felt my skills I had were worth more than that. I hated to go to work at a fast food joint or grocery store. I’m just not much for working inside.”

– Jeff Evans on losing his job. Evans took up woodworking as a hobby and now uses the practice to make a living, building custom benches in his front yard near the Decatur square.

“I didn’t tell my dad. He called me at about midnight like, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘Waiting on a dog.’ He said, ‘Don’t you have school tomorrow?'”

– Decatur High School senior Ricky Dunkin on camping out overnight to adopt a specific dog from the Wise County Animal Shelter

“As far as life now, we are full throttle. We look forward to the future the way she looked forward to the future.”

– Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson, talking about his family moving forward after the death of his wife, former JP Terri Johnson

“United Way raises money from everybody in the community. We’re not looking for just a few sugar daddies.”

– United Way Director Martin Woodruff

“I can’t believe it. We didn’t expect to win.”

– Janet Akers-Amos on defeating Tracy Smith for Wise County Democratic Party chair

“Everybody knows me as the mechanic. Vehicles are what I know. I’m good at fixing vehicles, and it kind of sucks I can’t fix myself as easily.”

– Darren Rowe on his cancer diagnosis

“They brought me a gun. I put it in my mouth, and I couldn’t pull the trigger. All I could see was my family. My family saved my life.”

– C.J. Kittrell of Paradise on suicidal thoughts after his diabetes diagnosis. He was cured by a double-transplant surgery.

“We’ve worked together since he took office. We’re friends, and we’ve been cordial all the way through.”

– Wise County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Lt. Troy Gregg on running for Precinct 2 constable against incumbent Larry Short. Short handily won the race.

“You watch your dad coach for 41 years and you see the wear and tear you think you’d be smart enough to do something different. But I like what I do.”

– Paradise girls basketball coach Kevin Pope on his 600th career win

“Everyone dreams high, and for it to become reality is amazing. To reach the pinnacle in anything you do is a dream. We’re blessed to play in the Super Bowl.”

– Colin Jones, who played in Super Bowl 50 for the Carolina Panthers

“It was real emotional. I’m so thankful my family was able to be here and Lindsey [Webb] was able to be here. That took a lot of strength on her part. She told me when she hugged me he was watching. That’s something I will always remember and keep in mind.”

– Boyd volleyball coach Dusty Crafton on coaching the day after her brother, Zac Webb, died. He was battling lung cancer.

“Nowadays, police have less rights and less authority than civilians do. So if that’s the game they want to play, let’s play it. They forget they are playing with a warrior.”

– Brandon Davis, explaining he was resigning as Rhome police chief to better protect his family from alleged stalkers

“I think it would be lazy of us to say we can’t find anything else. It’s incorrect to say this is as lean as it gets.”

– County Judge J.D. Clark during a budget workshop

“Tell them we pray before every meeting that we do what’s right for these kids and teachers, and they’re forcing us to make choices we don’t want to have to make.”

– Chico School Board member Mark Tate on encouraging fellow board members to contact their state representatives to make the case for better funding

“If you like me, you’ll be able to vote for me. If you hate me, you’ll get to vote against me. Everybody wins!”

– Barry Green on why people should sign the petition to get his name on the ballot as an independent candidate for district attorney

“It’s kind of choosing the lesser of five evils.”

– Decatur High School senior Benji Walker on choosing a presidential candidate to vote for in the primary election

“Just pure unadulterated meanness.”

– Sheriff Lane Akin, offering his assessment of why two men knocked over or broke nearly every tombstone at Ball Knob Cemetery in April

“The council has done whatever they wanted for so long, they think they run the city … I wish we could let you all go like you did Walt Leonard (the city’s former attorney), with a vote of no confidence.”

– Tommie Eason to the Rhome City Council

“My heart and my mind can’t accept the loss of Johnathan. But I can accept him giving his life for someone else.”

– J.W. McKibben, whose son Johnathan donated his organs to at least six separate recipients posthumously

“It was pretty awesome. It was good to have all the ladies here.”

– Daniel Robinson, a participant in the Heart of a Champion Rodeo for special needs individuals