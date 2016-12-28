2016 in Review: NISD leaders retire

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review, Northwest

Three longtime Northwest ISD employees retired in 2016 to make way for new leadership.

Karen Rue, who led the district for 11 years as superintendent, retired in July. During Rue’s years at Northwest, the student population increased from 8,700 to 21,00 students. The district also passed three bond packages tallying $739.5 million and opened 10 elementary schools, two middle schools and three high schools – V.R. Eaton, Byron Nelson and Steele – under Rue’s leadership.

“I love the district. I’m very proud to have worked with this board and accomplished what we have the last 11 years. I meant what I said about them paving the path, owning the vision and finding the way to make it possible for great things,” Rue said. “It’s been a privilege to be a part of it with them. I look forward to seeing what happens in the next 11 years.”

Ryder Warren, who served as superintendent of Midland ISD for six years, replaced Rue. He was picked from a field of more than 40 applicants and given a contract through the summer of 2018.

The district’s architect planner, Dennis McCreary, retired in January after 16 years planning the construction of schools and facilities for Northwest.

“In my career I’ve had the blessing of developing and implementing $1.2 billion worth of bond issues,” McCreary said. “… Most of them we were able to accomplish without a tax increase because they were in fast-growth districts. The growth funded itself. Those were exciting times.”

McCreary, who suffered a stroke in April, now spends his time running the Stroke Overcomers support group in Wise County.

Northwest hired Tim McClure to take over McCreary’s position. McClure, the former principal and markets leader at Huckabee Architects in Fort Worth, assisted Northwest with many projects prior to taking a full-time job at NISD.

The district’s executive director of communications and government, Jerhea Nail, retired in June after 25 years with Northwest. Nail, who graduated from Northwest in 1973, also served on the school board in the ’80s and early ’90s. During her time at Northwest, she saw five superintendents come through the district.

“I’m very proud [of the district]. I’ve been here long enough to appreciate where the school district was and how far we’ve come,” Nail said.

“That’s my little speech I give every superintendent that is coming into the district. You’ve got to appreciate where we were and how far we’ve come.”