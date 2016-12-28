NEWS HEADLINES

2016 in Review: New sheriff in town

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Tags: , ,

New Sheriff in Town

Sheriff Lane Akin. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

Wise County elected a new sheriff in 2016. Lane Akin received 83 percent of the vote over Republican challenger Brandon Davis in the March Primary.

Akin, who did not draw a Democratic opponent for the November election, began serving as sheriff shortly after the March election.

Incumbents also held onto their seats with Tax Assessor/Collector Monte Shaw, Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White, Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance and Precinct 2 Constable Larry Short all winning re-election in contested races.

The only incumbent who didn’t win re-election came in the Democratic primary when Janet Akers-Amos narrowly defeated incumbent Tracy Smith for party chair.

Voters also passed alcohol propositions on ballots in Boyd and Decatur. Boyd voters approved the sale of beer and wine for both on- and off-premise consumption. Decatur voters approved the sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks. Both measures passed with more than 70 percent of the vote.

Spurred by one of the most contentious presidential elections in recent history, voter turnout for both the primary and general elections was among the heaviest on record, and both elections did set early voting records.

Seventh Badge

THE SEVENTH BADGE – Kay Akin of Decatur pins the sheriff’s badge on her husband, Lane Akin, after being sworn in last March. This is his seventh law enforcement badge. Messenger photo by Joe Duty


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?