2016 in Review: Murder in Wise

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

JAKE ABEL

The year began with Jake Charles Abel, 29, being charged with murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse. Investigators said they found evidence that Abel murdered his girlfriend, Soccorro Taylor, 43, at their home in Fort Worth and buried her on property in Boyd owned by Abel’s aunt.

In March, a Wise County grand jury indicted Abel on the first degree felony charge of murder and the second degree felony charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse. He remains in the Wise County jail awaiting trial, which is currently scheduled for June of 2017.

JEREMY MARLETT

In May, Jeremy Wade Marlett, 35, of Chico pleaded guilty to murdering Lawrence Roy Roberts, 58, of Chico a year earlier at a home near Chico. He received a 30-year sentence.

Marlett also pleaded guilty to arson for setting the trailer on fire after the murder. He received a 50-year sentence for that charge.

BRETT KENNAN

In September, Brett Kennan, 33, of Newark was arrested and later charged with murder in the death of Freddie Ballard, 58, of Newark. Investigators found that Ballard was injured when he was assaulted by Kennan on Aug. 26. Medics were called to treat Ballard on Aug. 29, and he remained hospitalized until his death on Sept. 3.

Kennan was indicted by a Wise County grand jury in November on one count of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

RICHARD KEIPER

Also in November, an appeals court in Pennsylvania upheld the murder conviction of Boyd resident Richard Franklin Keiper. Keiper was found guilty in 2015 for murdering Alfred L. Barnes on Oct. 18, 1968, in Pennsylvania and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.