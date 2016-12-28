2016 in Review: Mother Nature’s wrath

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review, weather

While Wise County didn’t see the record rainfall of 2015, 2016 did have its share of weather news.

During the spring, Wise County saw many reports of hail. One of the biggest hail storms was April 11 where hailstones near Alvord ranged from golf ball to baseball size. Several car windows were knocked out in the area on U.S. 81/287. The National Weather Service reported a higher-than-average number of hailstorms as well as larger hailstones.

A week later, heavy rain caused minor flooding issues for Wise County, but 5 to 7 inches of rainfall over a two-day span in Jack County in the Lake Bridgeport watershed once again brought about flooding at Lake Bridgeport and areas south along the West Fork Trinity River. Several roads were forced to close due to flooding.

Flooding returned to Wise County in late May and early June when a slow-moving, low pressure system brought more than 5 1/2 inches of rain to parts of Wise County over the span of a week. As with earlier flooding events, several roads around the county were forced to close.

It was high winds that caused most of the damage associated with a storm in July. More than 2,000 customers briefly lost power during the storm.

Drought conditions began to return in early August as rainfall became more scarce. However, during the latter half of the month, the county received 7.66 inches of rain, including a drought-busting 5.3 inches on Aug. 19.