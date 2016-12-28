2016 in Review: Local officials behaving badly

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

BRANDON DAVIS

A year of controversy for former Rhome police chief and sheriff’s candidate Brandon Davis ended in an indictment for multiple charges, including a felony.

Davis was charged with one count of stalking, one count of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and three counts of official oppression in October. The stalking charge is a third degree felony, official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor and terroristic threat is a Class B misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, Davis is accused of having told former Rhome mayor Louis Godfrey in 2014 that he “wanted to climb the old water tower in Rhome and use it as a platform to shoot [Godfrey], with intent to place Louis Godfrey in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.”

The three counts of official oppression stemmed from two separate incidents in 2015. In the first count, Davis is said to have detained Nancy Jones “after the purpose for the detention had been effectuated,” while Davis was acting as police chief on May 27, 2015. The second and third counts related to a Sept. 10, 2015, council meeting where Davis allegedly denied two Rhome residents, Kenny Crenshaw and Ramah Burns, their right to attend the public meeting.

The final count, for stalking, says Davis told Godfrey on Feb. 16, 2016, that he was going to “kick” or “beat” “his ass.”

The indictment did not specify where the stalking incident took place, but on Feb. 16 Davis, who was running for Wise County sheriff against Lane Akin at the time, confronted Godfrey outside of the Big Z Travel Station in Rhome over stolen campaign signs. Davis also entered the building to confront citizens Charles Pennington and Bill Childress. An employee at the Big Z called the sheriff’s office, which sent a deputy to interview the complainants.

The Big Z incident led Rhome Mayor Michelle Pittman to suspend Davis, though Davis disputed this suspension. The Rhome City Council revoked the suspension a week later.

Akin beat Davis in the sheriff’s race by a comfortable margin in the March Republican primary election, and Davis was back in hot water in Rhome by May, when Pittman sent a letter to Davis stating she accepted his “voluntary resignation” for missing three consecutive work days without reporting his absences to her. Davis said he never resigned, and the council agreed, voting to rescind Pittman’s letter.

Davis did resign from his position as police chief May 4, citing concerns for the safety of himself and his family. At the time Davis said a critic of his from the Rhome Forward group had been stalking his home.

“Really, I just want my family out of the craziness that goes on in this town,” Davis said in May. “I want us to be disassociated with Rhome. And I hope nobody ever associates my name with this town ever again. I have no intentions of ever moving back here.”

Records show Davis was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail in October on charges of stalking, terroristic threat and official oppression and released on bond. The indictments were handed up following an investigation by the Texas attorney general’s office.

CONSTABLE DOUG PARR

Wise County Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr was investigated by the Texas Rangers in the fall of 2016 after questions arose about his workload and related expenses.

According to information obtained by the Messenger through open records requests of multiple county offices last summer, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office served almost all of Precinct 3’s civil papers on behalf of Parr from Jan. 1, 2014, through June 30, 2016.

Of the 271 cases filed in the Precinct 3 court during that time, records indicate Parr served only 35 sets of papers, yet continued using the county gas card, spending $14,045.05. That’s almost $6,000 more in gas than Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Huffman, $10,223.09 more than Precinct 1 Constable Dennis Hudson and $10,324.54 more than Precinct 2 Constable Larry Short spent on gas during the same time frame. During that time, the other three constables served all of their own papers with the sheriff’s office assisting only once in Precinct 1; five times in Precinct 2; and three times in Precinct 4.

Parr’s county charge accounts were frozen in mid-June because he was not coming into the office of county Auditor Ann McCuiston to sign invoices, and he had failed during recent audits to produce several items for Asset Manager Diana Alexander, including a light bar, permanent markings for his vehicle and a GPS unit. The registration was also out on his county vehicle but county Treasurer Katherine Hudson couldn’t renew it because Parr had not produced proof of inspection.

Parr promised fellow county officials he would have the light bar and permanent markings installed while he was on vacation in July, but he did not.

It took several months, but Parr finally took care of everything, leading the county to re-activate his charge accounts on Oct. 14.

District Attorney Greg Lowery confirmed Dec. 19 that the Ranger had concluded his investigation, and the case is currently under review by Lowery’s office.

In the meantime, Parr, who ran unopposed, was elected in November to a third term in office. He will be sworn in with other county officials Jan. 3.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE CLAY POYNOR

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Clay Poynor was arrested and charged with official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, on Dec. 20.

The arrest came after a joint investigation between the Bridgeport Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office into a complaint that someone had removed the tire stem from the truck of Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard outside the Wise County Annex building in Bridgeport in September. The stem removal made the marked county vehicle inoperable.

Surveillance video showed Poynor in the area of the tire at the time of the tire deflation. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Poynor claimed the truck was parked in his parking space.

Poynor is serving his sixth term as justice of the peace.