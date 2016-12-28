2016 in Review: Curating downtown culture

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review, Decatur, Mark Moran

Downtown Decatur underwent a series of beautification projects in 2016.

Wichita Falls real estate developer Mark Moran’s Decatur Town Square group did its part to spruce up the city’s main drags with signs, displays and artwork, taking advantage of local talent in several of the projects.

The neon Majestic Theaters marquee sign above 119 South State Street came first, with Moran bringing a variance request before Decatur City Council in December 2015. The sign went up in March and created significant online buzz, which Moran described as his mission going into the project.

“There’s a historical aspect to it,” he said. “I wanted to flip a switch on for downtown figuratively, but I also wanted it to be a beacon for the town.”

The sign won two statewide awards from the Texas Sign Association’s 2016 Design Contest in June.

Moran was also behind the community park and old pickup box garden on West Walnut Street and the 12-foot tall Eighter from Decatur dice sculpture behind the square’s eastside businesses. Designers Jake and Daniel Hayhurst and Kris Hibbitts of One Light Workshop in Bridgeport built the massive sculpture, which also features customizable lighting.

Jake Hayhurst said in September that as proud Wise County residents, the team is already looking forward to its next public art project to help beautify downtown.

“It’s fun to be able to be a part of bringing life back to the square,” he said.

Moran also worked with local artist Rick Duwe to commission the “Greetings from Decatur” mural behind the sculpture and secured an antique “eighter” sign for the nearby parking lot.