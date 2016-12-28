2016 in Review: College upheaval

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

While Weatherford College Wise County has remained relatively unscathed by scandal, the college administration and main campus in Weatherford has had a tumultuous year.

In April, the Agency Operations Committee, a subgroup of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), decided Weatherford College must pay back $1.4 million in disputed state funding over the next five years.

According to THECB, the college didn’t comply with the board’s rules for enrollment data used in funding related to continuing education classes and over-reported 250,012 hours for the 2014 base period.

Vice President of Institutional Advancement Brent Baker said at the time college officials were frustrated because they have reported continuing education hours in the same manner since 2008, but red flags were not raised until the 2014-15 school year. He maintained the college had done the right thing and were doing their best to meet the needs of local school districts and follow the regulations.

As the college licked its wounds and closed the semester, the Weatherford Democrat reported in a series of stories during June and July that WC President Kevin Eaton repeatedly provided false information about his background, including employment and criminal history, and falsely represented to the college he was a certified public accountant.

Board members seemed unaffected by the allegations as they recently renewed Eaton’s contract through December 2019.

In a June 11 editorial, the Democrat said board Chairman Frank Martin remains staunchly supportive of Eaton, “but the fact remains the college has a president whose background and history it cannot vouch for.”

On July 28, WCWC Associate Dean Dr. Matt Joiner, who is the highest ranking administrator at the local campus, resigned to join the administration of North Central Texas College (NCTC) in Gainesville as the dean of eLearning.

He was slated to start his new job Aug. 15.

But within days of announcing his resignation, he returned to WCWC, accepting an an offer from Weatherford College officials to be dean of the local campus with additional administrative and supervisory responsibilities.

Joiner started work at Weatherford College in December 2005 as assistant campus director/continuing education coordinator of the Wise County campus. He was named associate dean in May 2008.

Last year he was instrumental in establishing a partnership between WCWC and Midwestern State University in which the four-year institution has started teaching upper-level courses on the WCWC campus.

Weatherford College Executive Dean of Academics Michael Endy said then: “Matt is the one who said, ‘here’s an opportunity to help Wise County.’ And that’s what he’s doing every day. He’s collaborating to create opportunities to serve Wise County.”