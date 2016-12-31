2016 in Review: 2016 By the Numbers

$1,000,000
won by five Decatur men in the Powerball lottery
52.34
cents per $100 valuation, Rhome’s tax rate after a rollback passed
$2,700,000
offered in incentives by Decatur EDC to developer of a hotel next to the Civic Center
11
years that Karen Rue spent as Northwest ISD’s superintendent before she retired
4
regional swimming medals won by Decatur’s Allie Blevins
$20,000
donated by James Wood Motors to Ponder High School after a booster allegedly embezzled the band’s travel funds
86%
of the vote won by Lane Akin in the Republican primary election for sheriff. Akin ran against former Rhome police chief Brandon Davis.
$1,200,000,000
loss of taxable mineral values in the county this year
521
hydroponically-grown marijuana plants seized from a building in New Fairview
50.36
seconds, the Decatur girls track record for the 4×100 set by Kallie Boner, Macy Downe, Mallory Downe and Cordelia Leija
$62,000
raised for veterans by 1,000 Miles til Home at the Military Warrior Heroes Night
100
mustangs sent to NRS for adoption at Meet the Mustangs
90
historical school sites the Wise County Historical Society hopes to document
8
buckles and 3 saddles won between Decatur’s Chase Wilson and Carolyn Spear at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association finals
3.8%
growth in Boyd from 2015 to 2016, the highest in the county
25
years that Stephen Summers spent as CEO of Wise Health System before announcing his retirement
1
shot needed for golfer Robert Gage to hit a hole-in-one after his triple bypass surgery
2
riders earned scores at the J.W. Hart PBR Challenge in a night dominated by the bulls
15
years of productions performed by the Wise Ballet and Music Academy
$1,000,000,000
in assets sold by Devon Energy Corp. following the oil and gas downturn
100
miles ran by Ben Bridgeman in the Zion 100 race
155
years between when the Perrin cabin was built and when it earned its historical marker
.494
batting average for Boyd’s Payton Salmon in the 2016 softball season
$1,200,000
saved by Wise County personnel changes
300
signatures collected in a petition by Barry Green in his failed attempt to get his name on the ballot for the November election as an independent candidate for district attorney
14
months of construction on Bridgeport’s Halsell Street before it reopened this summer
400
career victories won by Paradise volleyball coach Susie Burt before her retirement
50th
anniversary of the Bridgeport City Pool opening, celebrated in July
816
free backpacks provided by Northwest student Hayleigh Hutyra’s Baking for Backpacks program
35
papers served by Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr from 2014-2016, far less than his counterparts. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office served 236 papers on Parr’s behalf during that period. (Aug. 31)
19
killed on Wise County roads this year (Dec. 28)
7
Texas Education Agency distinctions awarded to Chico Middle School (Sept. 28)
650
meals served on average at Patti Gage’s Reunion cabin