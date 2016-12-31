2016 in Review: 2016 By the Numbers

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 31, 2016

$1,000,000

won by five Decatur men in the Powerball lottery

52.34

cents per $100 valuation, Rhome’s tax rate after a rollback passed

$2,700,000

offered in incentives by Decatur EDC to developer of a hotel next to the Civic Center

11

years that Karen Rue spent as Northwest ISD’s superintendent before she retired

4

regional swimming medals won by Decatur’s Allie Blevins

$20,000

donated by James Wood Motors to Ponder High School after a booster allegedly embezzled the band’s travel funds

86%

of the vote won by Lane Akin in the Republican primary election for sheriff. Akin ran against former Rhome police chief Brandon Davis.

$1,200,000,000

loss of taxable mineral values in the county this year

521

hydroponically-grown marijuana plants seized from a building in New Fairview

50.36

seconds, the Decatur girls track record for the 4×100 set by Kallie Boner, Macy Downe, Mallory Downe and Cordelia Leija

$62,000

raised for veterans by 1,000 Miles til Home at the Military Warrior Heroes Night

100

mustangs sent to NRS for adoption at Meet the Mustangs

90

historical school sites the Wise County Historical Society hopes to document

8

buckles and 3 saddles won between Decatur’s Chase Wilson and Carolyn Spear at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association finals

3.8%

growth in Boyd from 2015 to 2016, the highest in the county

25

years that Stephen Summers spent as CEO of Wise Health System before announcing his retirement

1

shot needed for golfer Robert Gage to hit a hole-in-one after his triple bypass surgery

2

riders earned scores at the J.W. Hart PBR Challenge in a night dominated by the bulls

15

years of productions performed by the Wise Ballet and Music Academy

$1,000,000,000

in assets sold by Devon Energy Corp. following the oil and gas downturn

100

miles ran by Ben Bridgeman in the Zion 100 race

155

years between when the Perrin cabin was built and when it earned its historical marker

.494

batting average for Boyd’s Payton Salmon in the 2016 softball season

$1,200,000

saved by Wise County personnel changes

300

signatures collected in a petition by Barry Green in his failed attempt to get his name on the ballot for the November election as an independent candidate for district attorney

14

months of construction on Bridgeport’s Halsell Street before it reopened this summer

400

career victories won by Paradise volleyball coach Susie Burt before her retirement

50th

anniversary of the Bridgeport City Pool opening, celebrated in July

816

free backpacks provided by Northwest student Hayleigh Hutyra’s Baking for Backpacks program

35

papers served by Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr from 2014-2016, far less than his counterparts. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office served 236 papers on Parr’s behalf during that period. (Aug. 31)

19

killed on Wise County roads this year (Dec. 28)

7

Texas Education Agency distinctions awarded to Chico Middle School (Sept. 28)

650

meals served on average at Patti Gage’s Reunion cabin