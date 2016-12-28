2016 in Review: 19 die on Wise County roads

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tags: 2016 in Review, wreck

Nineteen people died in vehicle wrecks on Wise County roads in 2016, up from 17 the year before and 16 fatalities in 2014.

The year’s first fatality came nearly three months in, when Joaquin Rodriguez, 48, lost control of his pickup while speeding on Salt Creek Road south of Boonsville March 23. Rodriguez’s vehicle rolled off the roadway and into the Phillips 66 Pipeline – Boonsville Station. He died at the scene.

No fatal wrecks occurred in April.

The second fatality of the year came in the fifth month, when Ernest Sanders’ pickup was hit by a semi-trailer on U.S. 380 May 2. Investigators said Sanders left the County Road 1110 turnaround to head west, but was struck by the truck. Sanders was taken to Wise Health System, where he died May 3.

One man was killed in a wrong-way wreck on U.S. 81/287 May 12. Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said a southbound Honda Odyssey minivan, driven by Billy Maddox, 27, of Boyd, crossed the median for undetermined reasons. He entered the northbound lanes and struck a GMC Sierra pickup. Maddox was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson. The pickup driver was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life threatening injuries.

An infant was killed in a single-vehicle wreck north of Alvord on U.S. 81/287 May 26, when a Toyota pickup lost control of its trailer, which began to skid, dragging the truck east off the roadway where it hit a line of trees and rolled several times. The truck came to rest upside down, suspended by a tree. The trailer was thrown out of sight. DPS Trooper Chesley Womack said 4-month-old Marinia Dominguez died in the wreck, which also injured four members of her family. Traffic was slowed due to the accident and another just south of that location when a vehicle lost control of its trailer. No injuries were reported in that wreck.

No fatal wrecks occurred in June.

Two men were killed in the early hours of July 24 in a head-on collision on Farm Road 51 several miles south of Decatur. According to Department of Public Safety trooper William Wallace, a southbound pickup driven by Shawn Brown, 18, of Springtown crossed into the northbound lane and struck a northbound pickup driven by Justin Buchanan, 31, of Decatur. A report filed after the wreck upheld Wallace’s findings, but noted toxicology returns for Brown are pending from the Dallas Medical Examiner’s office. A blood test revealed Buchanan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

A Lubbock man died following a two-vehicle crash on Business U.S. 380 at Deer Park Road in Decatur Aug. 8. Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said a northbound minivan ran the stop sign where the roads intersect and was struck by a westbound Ford Excursion. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway. Muhammad Usmani, 25, a passenger in the minivan, died the following day at Texas Health Harris Methodist in Fort Worth after being flown there in critical condition from the Wise Health System helipad. His mother, Nasreen Usmani, 50, was flown from Wise Health System to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition. Occupants of the Excursion were taken to Wise Health System by private vehicle.

Less than a week later, two men were killed in a wrong-way wreck on U.S. 81/287 just north of Rhome Aug. 14. DPS Trooper Carson Bening said the wreck was caused by Cesslee Southers, 21, of Weatherford driving a sedan southbound in the northbound lanes. Southers struck a Honda sedan traveling northbound. Occupants of the second vehicle, driver Benis Escalante, 39, and passenger Adolfo Aguilar Cepeda, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene. Southers was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

An Arlington man was killed when his passenger car was struck on the driver’s side by an 18-wheeler while attempting to cross U.S. 81/287 at the County Road 4840 intersection Sept. 4. The impact sent the car into the ditch between the roadway and railroad tracks while the 18-wheeler came to rest on the outside shoulder of U.S. 81/287. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow pronounced driver Jeffrey G. Wood, 35, dead at the scene. Elliott said the 18-wheeler driver told him he saw Wood stop at the stop sign before Wood pulled out in front of him.

More than a week after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Texas 114 just east of Farm Road 718 near Aurora, the driver of one vehicle, Hubert Ray Erskine, 42, of Boyd, died Sept. 17. The wreck occurred Sept. 8 when investigators say Erskine crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an Acura passenger car head on. The driver of the other car was taken by ground ambulance to JPS with serious injuries.

Two men were killed in separate single-vehicle wrecks on minor roads Sept. 22. In the first, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeremy Pope said a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Joshua Elledge, 32, of Runaway Bay, was southbound near the 300 block of CR 4793 when it drifted off the left side of the roadway into the ditch for unknown reasons. The SUV struck a tree in a low area and rolled onto its right side. Pope said speed was likely a factor in the wreck. Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mandy Hays pronounced Elledge dead at the scene. In the second, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said driver Jared Slocum, 25, was traveling westbound on CR 2690 around 6 p.m. in a Chevrolet pickup when it veered off the left side of the road, striking a tree head on just a few hundred yards west of County Road 2685. Slocum was killed upon impact. His passenger, Joshua Nechtman, 30, was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

A man was found dead on County Road 4925 south of Rhome Oct. 23 and was later determined to have wrecked his motorcycle when he ran off the road in a curve in the roadway. DPS. Spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said James Lahti, 49, of Rhome, was ejected from his bike in the wreck. He was not wearing a helmet. Lahti was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Bowie woman was killed in a wrong-way wreck on U.S. 81/287 south of Alvord Nov. 21. Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Ed Atkins said Jo Ann Bruce, 55, of Bowie was reported driving her GMC Envoy north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 81/287, just north of County Road 1280. She dodged one vehicle before striking the battery bolts and then the axle of a tractor-trailer. Bruce was dead upon the arrival of troopers and medics.

In the deadliest week of 2016 in Wise County, a California man died Dec. 12, a week after being involved in a Dec. 5 wreck. John Squire, 56, of Sacramento was severely injured after colliding with a box truck that crossed in front of him at the County Road 1591 intersection on U.S. 81/287. He was extricated and taken to Denton Regional Medical Center.

John Joseph Callan, 43, of Decatur, died Dec. 5 in a crash after his truck flipped multiple times and came to rest in the infield of a baseball field at Harmon Park in Decatur. Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said Callan was traveling westbound on Business U.S. 380 when he failed to make the curve at the park shortly before 9 p.m. Callan was the father of Johnny Callan, a Jacksboro student killed less than 10 days before in a car accident in Palo Pinto County.

In the third fatal wreck that week, Heather Burditt, 27, of Dallas was killed Dec. 7 when her vehicle was traveling northbound on U.S. 287 and left the roadway 0.2 miles north of CR 4421. DPS Trooper Adolfo Patterson said Burditt’s vehicle went off before the crossover, hit the grade and went airborne and rolled several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson. Burditt’s 4-year-old daughter was taken to Wise Health System and then flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth for medical tests.

The following day a Forestburg man was killed Dec. 6 when his Chevrolet S-10 pickup was struck by a Kenworth truck on Farm Road 455 at the Wise/Cooke County line. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Mark Tackett said Blake Sims, 39, was traveling south on FM 455 at noon when he was hit by a Kenworth truck turning left from the northbound lane onto County Road 284. Sims was pronounced dead by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson. The other driver was uninjured.

—–

Along with the 19 traffic-related fatality accidents in the county there were the following deaths:

Michael Dale Brown, 25, of Decatur, was shot by Saginaw police Jan. 30 following a reported disturbance in Saginaw. Captain Russell Ragsdale said Brown began attacking officers responding to the disturbance. One officer was seriously injured, sustaining a concussion. The other officer, who fired on Brown, had less serious injuries.

A Weatherford High School student was killed in a hunting accident March 14 near Boonsville. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said the aid Brennan Weikel, 17, accidentally shot himself inside a blind.

One man was found dead March 16 by firefighters battling a blaze in a home located on Private Road 4246 between Boyd and Aurora. Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard said Kenneth Albert Griffin was discovered after emergency crews responded to the fire, which was fully involved.

Jeremiah Leonard Martinez, 35, of Chico died May 7 while in custody at the Wise County Jail. Sheriff Lane Akin said Martinez had admitted to taking methamphetamine before his arrest but was cleared by medics before being taken to jail. Martinez continued to be uncooperative during the book-in process, so he was placed in a holding cell and was checked every 10 minutes. He was found unresponsive in his cell.

A Bridgeport man died after being shot July 12 in what appeared to be an accidental shooting. Akin said Eric Nelson, 55, was killed after being accidentally shot while riding horses with a friend. The friend’s horse was spooked when its rider shot an armadillo. The horse reared up, causing the rider to fire again and hit Nelson in the ribs. He died at Wise Health System in Decatur.

A Bridgeport man died after what police are said appeared to be an accidental electrocution Nov. 2. Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford said Oliver Patterson, 57, had been fixing a plumbing problem underneath his home when he was electrocuted.

Wise County also lost three people in wrecks outside of the county:

Sarah Ennis, 23, a 2011 Decatur High School graduate living in Pampa, was killed in a one-vehicle wreck in Gray County on New Year’s Eve. She lost control after hitting a patch of ice. Samuel Smith, 31, of Runaway Bay, died July 25 from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident in the 11500 block of Farm Road 730 North in Azle July 17. Azle police say Smith collided with a pickup that turned in front of him. Allen Donald, 54, died after a collision in Weatherford when another vehicle pulled out in front of the sedan in which he was a passenger.