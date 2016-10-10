2-year-old drowns in bathtub

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tags: Alvord

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old over the weekend.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said it appears the death was accidental.

Akin said a 911 call was received at 5:30 Sunday evening from a mother who said her daughter had gone underwater in the bathtub and was not breathing. Dispatchers instructed the mom on CPR techniques, and the mother began the life-saving attempt.

Alvord Fire Department, Wise County EMS and two deputies were also sent to the home on Decatur Street. Firefighters continued CPR on the child until an ambulance arrived, and medics continued CPR as the child was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur.

The child was declared dead by the emergency room doctor at 6:22 p.m., Akin said.

“It does appear to be accidental at this point,” Akin said. “We are continuing the investigation. The child’s body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office for examination. We will be awaiting information from that examination.”

Akin said the mother told officers the 2-year-old was bathing with her 6-year-old sister when the mother stepped away for a moment. The older sister then came to tell the mother her sister wasn’t breathing.