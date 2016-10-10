2-wheel transition; Decatur PD adds motorcycle to traffic division

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 8, 2016

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Police Department

For Decatur Police Officer Corey Bosworth, two wheels are better than four.

Drivers around town, particularly on U.S. 380, may have noticed the newest addition to the force: a motorcycle. Bosworth, who has been a Decatur officer for two-and-a-half years, has been serving as a motorcycle officer as part of the traffic division in the department since mid-June.

Bosworth said he much prefers the motorcycle to the standard police car.

“You can go places the car can’t,” he said before listing some of the advantages of a motorcycle: “Being able to sit more places. Being able to make tighter turns, to turn around in traffic.”

Another advantage of the motorcycle comes in the form of public relations. He said people seem to be much more comfortable coming up and talking to an officer on a motorcycle than they would if the officer was in a car or SUV.

“You almost are inviting people to come up to you because you don’t have a cage around you,” he said. “I’ve been on traffic stops and had people stop and talk to me, saying, ‘Hey, I didn’t know we had one. That’s cool,’ which has been cool for me, because I like interacting with the public.”

Of course, there are a few disadvantages that go along with using a motorcycle for patrol, such as not having access to the computer equipment found in the vehicles, exposure to the elements and being at a disadvantage when it comes to personal safety.

Still, Bosworth much prefers patrolling on the motorcycle.

Earlier this summer, he spent two weeks of all-day training at the Northwestern Center for Public Safety Motorcycle Training in Grand Rapids, Mich. He learned skills such as how to do slow-speed maneuvers, high-speed braking and evasive maneuvers. When he returned to Texas, he spent another two weeks of training with the Roanoke Police Department.

In addition to his local patrol duties, Bosworth is sometimes called upon by other agencies to assist with escorts. For instance, the Roanoke Police Department requested he ride with them as part of the motorcade for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Officer Brent Thompson, one of five Dallas police officers killed by a man who shot at officers at the end of a protest march in July. The motorcade traveled from Dallas to Thompson’s hometown of Corsicana where Thompson was laid to rest.

While Bosworth might be the first full-time motorcycle officer for Decatur, he’s not the first person in his family to help start a motorcycle traffic unit at a police department.

His father, Brian, senior pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur, did the same thing nearly 20 years ago when he was a police officer for the Rockwall Police Department.

Brian Bosworth said in his department, the traffic unit served as both enforcement and accident investigators due to the fact they could get through backed-up traffic to wreck scenes more easily than if they were in a patrol car.

He also mentioned the public relations aspect of the job being a critical component.

“Kids loved them,” he said. “They’d walk up to you and talk, whereas sitting in your car with the windows rolled up with the air conditioning on in the heat of the summer, nobody comes to talk to you because they don’t think you want to be bothered. But on a motorcycle, it’s just like having an ‘open’ sign on you.”

He said his department realized that motorcycles themselves were very cost-effective in terms of gas mileage, insurance and maintenance, even though it costs a bit more to outfit the officer who is operating the motorcycle. For instance, a motorcycle officer needs the higher boots to protect them from the heat of the engine, a helmet and specialized uniforms to help deal with different weather conditions.

Those weather conditions can sometimes prevent a motorcycle officer from patrolling. Corey Bosworth said he can’t ride if the heat index is over 100 degrees, and he can’t ride if the temperature is below freezing. Rainy days are also a no-go.

“In water, you might have control of the motorcycle, but the people around you slipping and sliding don’t always have control, so that’s always a hairy time to try to ride,” Brian Bosworth said.

You can bet if the weather permits, Corey Bosworth will be patrolling on his vehicle of choice. Don’t be afraid to stop and say, ‘Hi.’