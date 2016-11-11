2 injured in plane crash

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Two people were injured in a single-engine plane crash just north of Bridgeport Municipal Airport Wednesday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said a man and woman in a Cessna 182 were taking off from the airport when their engine appeared to fail.

“Preliminary information indicates that the pilot was attempting to return to the airport with engine trouble when the aircraft crashed short of the runway,” Lunsford said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Lonny Haschel identified the man and woman as Dalton and Sara Hunt of Buhler, Kan. Sara Hunt, 63, was the pilot.

Their plane crashed into a field about 300 yards north of the runway around 11:15 a.m., hitting a tree straight on.

“She declared ‘mayday’ three times,” said Stetson Oates, a local pilot who was at the airport at the time of the crash. “I heard the engine quit.”

DPS Sgt. Lloyd McKinney said Sara Hunt was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth via helicopter, and Dalton Hunt, 66, was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur by ambulance.

Oates, who helped pull the injured couple out of the plane, said they were both alert and talking while he was there. Several pilots from the airport and a helicopter flying overhead all stopped to respond to the mayday call before troopers and medics arrived.

“It was just something you don’t ever want to see again in your lifetime,” Oates said.

Bridgeport police and fire, Texas Department of Public Safety and Air Evac Lifeteam 68 responded to the scene. The FAA will complete the investigation.