18-wheeler collision injures man

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 12, 2016

The driver of an 18-wheeler and his dog were seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday near Alvord.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chesley Womack said an 18-wheeler driven by Alexis Portillo Acevedo, 41, of Miami, Fla., pulled out of the Navigator Truck Stop and into the crossover to turn north onto U.S. 81/287 around 9:15 a.m. Because of traffic, he had to wait, and his trailer remained in part of the southbound lanes.

A southbound 18-wheeler driven by Ronald Parsons, 56, of Pocatello, Idaho, struck the back of the trailer, sending Acevedo’s truck into the median and the other truck off the west side of the roadway. Rescuers had to cut Parsons out of his cab before he was flown to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Parsons’ dog was also seriously injured and taken to the Decatur Vet Clinic by a Good Samaritan, Womack said.

Acevedo and a passenger in his truck were not injured. Acevedo received a citation for obstructing highway passage.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 81/287 was reduced to one lane and then shut down for about 15 minutes while the helicopter landed on the roadway, leading to a lengthy backup.

Wise County EMS and the Decatur and Alvord fire departments responded to the call.