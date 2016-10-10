1,000-home development proposed

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

The city of Rhome held a special meeting Monday night to discuss a proposed housing development that could bring more than 1,000 homes to the area.

Jim Briscoe, a real estate developer and owner of Briscoe and Company, spoke about his plans for the Prairie Point development to the city council and citizens. Briscoe’s proposed development would be on the east side of the city and start with 200 lots on 50 acres. A partnership with the land’s current owner would allow Prairie Point to eventually extend to 358 acres and 1,104 homes to be completed in five phases over approximately 10 years, Briscoe said.

The plans for the development currently include reserving 17 percent of the total acreage for public parks and 13 acres for a school site. Briscoe also included zoning for commercial and multi-family housing usage in the initial plans.

Additional roadway access to Texas 114 would be added on the east side of the development.

“It’s important that we ultimately have access on the east side of town,” Mayor Michelle Pittman said. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been stuck at the railroad track when they stop, but that’s six miles out to the county line and six miles back. That’s hard to serve the citizens from a police and fire standpoint.”

Briscoe predicted lots would cost between $55,000 to $60,000, with houses built between 1,800 and 2,600 square feet. He said it’s likely three different home builders will be hired for the project.

Not all of the property included in the plans for Prairie Point lies within city limits at this time. Briscoe said he intends to ask the city to annex the land needed phase by phase. All of phase one is within current Rhome city limits.

Council member Sam Eason asked Briscoe why the proposed lot sizes were so small. Briscoe said builders are in the market for smaller lot sizes at the present, but it is possible that acreage may be increased in the later stages.

“We need to develop something that the home-building community wants to buy,” Briscoe said. “Otherwise there’s no sense in doing this.”

To help finance the portions of the development that would benefit the public – the roads, water, electricity, sewage, parks – Briscoe asked the city to consider creating a PID, or public improvement district. Tripp Davenport of FMSbonds Inc. attended the meeting to explain how a PID and PID bonds would work.

“Public improvement districts are nothing more than a geographic boundary where the landowner has petitioned the city to create this outline along the property, and they’re requesting that the city levy an assessment against the land that they can then either monetize through issuance of debt or they can use it for maintenence and operation as a cash flow,” Davenport said. “So the assessments are levied, go through the city to the landowner or to the bond investors. They can be used for only public improvements that are then dedicated back to the city.”

Davenport said PID bonds are only sold to institutional investors for decreased risks.

The issuance of PID bonds also relieves taxpayers not within the development of the burden of paying for amenities they won’t use. Prairie Point residents would see the cost of these public improvements as a line item on their tax bill that could be paid all at once or in increments year by year.

“The general tax base should actually like this plan because you’re putting the burden on the person that lives here, not on the whole tax base,” Davenport said.

Davenport said there is a risk that they could levy an assessment too great for homeowners to pay, but he’s never seen that happen. Davenport said the greatest risk falls on the investors.

At the end of the meeting, Briscoe told the council and residents, “We’re ready to get rolling. We’re ready to start.”

The developer hopes to break ground on the first phase within a year.