1 seriously injured in wreck

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Tags: Alvord, wreck

One man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 81/287 north of Alvord Monday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Robert Carson said the man was driving a white Toyota pickup southbound on U.S. 81/287 just before 2:45 p.m. when a box truck crossed in front of him at County Road 1591.

The pickup struck the truck broadside at its rear wheels, resulting in major front-end damage and trapping the driver. DPS has not yet released his name.

He was extricated by emergency crews and taken by ground ambulance to a Denton hospital.

The box truck was driven by Geraldo Palacios, 26, of Irving. He was uninjured.

Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Alvord Fire Department and DPS troopers responded to the scene.