1 arrested following chase

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, September 10, 2016

Tags: Crime, Decatur

A vehicle and foot pursuit overnight Thursday led to one arrest.

At 11:47 p.m. Thursday a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a southbound car on U.S. 81/287 just south of Decatur for a traffic violation.

“For unknown reasons, the driver failed to stop, evading law enforcement as he continued southbound,” said DPS spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel. “Another trooper deployed tire deflating devices he had with him and was able to disable two tires on the car.”

The vehicle spun out into the median of the highway south of Rhome near County Road 4840.

The driver and the passenger attempted to flee on foot. The driver was apprehended while the passenger fled into a residential neighborhood.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and called in both the Wise County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and a DPS helicopter to assist with the search. The passenger was not located and the search was called off.

Haschel said Shehym Leonel Naranjo, 20, of Denver, the driver of the car, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.