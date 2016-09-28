News Briefs for Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Published Wednesday, September 28, 2016

ALVORD

HOMECOMING PARADE – The Alvord High School homecoming parade is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown Alvord. To participate in the parade, call Kim Redman, 940-577-0247. The theme is “Knock the Mustangs Back in Time.” Past valedictorians and salutatorians will be recognized in the parade. The homecoming game is 7 p.m. against City View.

HOMECOMING PROGRAM – The Alvord Alumni Association will have a program 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the middle school. Classes to be recognized include 1991-92 (25 years) and 1966-67 (50 years). The coming home king and queen, graduate traveling the farthest and oldest graduate will be recognized. Past valedictorians and salutatorians will also be honored. They should RSVP by Sept. 26 to trustygood1@hotmail.com or call 940-427-2763. A handmade, Alvord spirit quilt will also be given away in a raffle at the event. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The Boyd Color Run is 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. The event is being put on by the Boyd Education Foundation and Fit-N-Wise Fit YOUTH Program to benefit the foundation. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile fun run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms can be found on the Boyd ISD website or at any Boyd campus. To guarantee a T-shirt, turn forms in to any campus by Oct. 13.

BRIDGEPORT

FOOD AND DRINK – Taste Bridgeport is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown. Tickets are $25, which includes food tasting, wine pairing, a wine glass, entrance to the after-party and two drink tickets. Tickets for the after-party only are $15. Jake Hooker will play at 8 p.m., and Le Freak will play at 9:30. Tickets may be purchased at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Civic Center, among other locations.

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

DECATUR

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The 12th annual Decatur Lions Club Golf Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Decatur Country Club. The tournament is a four-person scramble and limited to the first 18 teams. Cost is $60 per person, which includes lunch, green fee and cart. Mulligans will be sold at the country club (limit two). Registration is at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8:30. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and last-place teams. There will also be door prizes and contests for hole-in-one, closest-to-the-pin and longest drive. The tournament benefits the Lions Club building and civic activities and Decatur Boy Scout Troop 121.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT – Decatur Police Department will have National Night Out on the square 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. There will be free hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and snow cones. There will also be a jump house, child fingerprint ID and the distracted driving simulator. The Decatur Fire Department will also put on their clown show.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Police Department’s 2nd Annual Glow Ball Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. The four-person, best ball format has a shotgun start at 4 p.m. with nine holes played in daylight and nine after dark. Every team will have a Decatur PD representative. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team. It includes glow balls, a meal and prizes. To register, call Decatur PD, 940-393-0300.

ENGLISH CLASSES – English classes started Sept. 7 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There are four levels of classes. Students will be tested to determine class placement. Returning students will not be tested. There is no registration fee, however there is a textbook fee. Classes are 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Call the church office at 940-627-3235.

GREENWOOD

FALL FESTIVAL – Greenwood’s 19th annual Fall Festival is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Greenwood. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the Greenwood/Slidell Fire Department fish fry starts at 5 p.m. To reserve a craft or food booth, call Gerry Galloway, 940-627-7999; or Linda Hood, 940-466-7597.

PARADISE

GATE NOMINATIONS – Nominations are now being accepted for the Paradise GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program for students new to Paradise ISD in first through 12th grades. Nomination forms may be picked up at any campus office or downloaded at pisd.net. Email Carla Gentry, cgentry@pisd.net.

RHOME

THERAPY DOG – Elementary students may read to a therapy dog at the Rhome Public Library 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Call the library to reserve a time.

FALL FESTIVAL – The Rhome Fall Festival is Sept. 30-Oct. 1. There will be a barbecue cook-off with cash prizes and trophies. There will also be an antique car and tractor show. For information, call Deborah BeCraft, 817-636-2826; Debbie Stewart, 817-707-2097; or Donna Valdez, 940-255-1017. Email rhomeoldtownfun@hotmail.com.

WISE COUNTY

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made-2-Thrive needs volunteers to help set up before baseball games, be buddies for the players, pitch during the games, work the concession stand and clean up after games. To help, fill out an application at made2thrive.org. Contact Claudia Davila, butterfly8480@gmail.com or 940-255-4541.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas, and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited to attend. This month’s speaker is Marvin Tyson, Vietnam veteran and author of “The Fall of the Western Empire.” He will be speaking about the feds’ abuse of the Constitution and the benefits of Texas secession. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999. freedomtexas.org

BENEFIT CONCERT – The Wise County Historical Society is having a benefit concert featuring the Forgiven Quartet 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the museum for $10. Tickets at the door will be $12.

4-H EXPLOSION – 4-H Explosion is 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the Women’s Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds. All Wise County children in third through 12th grades are welcome to attend with their families to learn about the different 4-H activities, projects and clubs.

HEALTH AND SAFETY – Hospice Plus and Home Health of North Central Texas is having the Wise Senior Health and Safety Expo 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There will be more than 30 booths, and S&J Pharmacy will be giving flu shots for no charge with Medicare or $20. Admission is free. There will be entertainment, door prizes and a complimentary lunch. RSVP to Debbie Bounds, dbounds@HospicePlus.net, 817-899-8529. Donations of non-perishable food items for WARM will be accepted.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

SUPPORT GROUP – Light After Divorce is a new support group at Wise County Christian Counseling for women who are healing from the pain of separation and/or divorce. The group will meet 10 a.m. to noon Thursday mornings. Cost is $20 per session or $65 per month with a sliding scale for those in need. Call 940-627-1618 or email Le@wiseccc.org to reserve a spot.

INDIGENT HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Indigent Health Care program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur or by calling 940-627-4203, ext. 228. Eligible persons must meet the standards set forth by the state department of Health Care Services and the requirements in the following categories: residence, household, income and resources. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility.

FAITH BRIEFS

FIELDS OF FAITH – Northwest Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting the Fields of Faith youth rally 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Decatur Eagle Stadium. From 6 to 6:40 p.m. food will be served, and the rally begins at 6:45 p.m. Ryan Roberts, a former quarterback for Baylor University, will speak, and Eli Simon will lead worship. In the case of inclement weather, Fields of Faith will move to the Decatur High School gym.

BLESSING OF ANIMALS – Ascension and St. Mark Episcopal Church will host a Blessing of the Animals 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Animals of all denominations are welcome, and the church will accept donations for the Wise County Animal Shelter after the event. The church is located at 50094 U.S. 380 just east of Bridgeport. The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will also have Blessing of the Animals 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, in conjunction with the Episcopal Church of Wise County. The event will be at 905 S. Church St. Bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers to both events.

LORD’S ACRE – The First United Methodist Church of Boyd is having the Lord’s Acre Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. There will be a turkey and dressing dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a live auction at 1:30 p.m. The event will include arts and crafts booths, homemade goodies, a flea market, free children’s activities and a bounce house. There will also be a Carter blood drive. The church is at 540 S. Allen St.

FALL FESTIVAL – Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur will have a fall festival at noon Sunday, Oct. 8. The church is located at 1308 S. Deer Park Road.