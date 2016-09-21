News Briefs for Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Published Wednesday, September 21, 2016

ALVORD

HOMECOMING PARADE – The Alvord High School homecoming parade is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown Alvord. To participate in the parade, call Kim Redman, 940-577-0247. The theme is “Knock the Mustangs Back in Time.” Past valedictorians and salutatorians will be recognized in the parade. The homecoming game is 7 p.m. against City View.

ALUMNI LUNCH – The Alvord Alumni Association is having an enchilada dinner at noon Saturday, Oct. 1, in the middle school cafeteria. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Sept. 26. Cost is $10 per ticket, and they’re available at Legend Bank in Alvord. They can also be acquired by sending a check to Alvord Alumni Association, c/o David Goodwin, 242 CR 2797, Alvord, TX 76225. Tickets purchased by mail can be picked up Saturday morning at the middle school.

HOMECOMING PROGRAM – The Alvord Alumni Association will have a program 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the middle school. Classes to be recognized include 1991-92 (25 years) and 1966-67 (50 years). The coming home king and queen, graduate traveling the farthest and oldest graduate will be recognized. Past valedictorians and salutatorians will also be honored. They should RSVP by Sept. 26 to trustygood1@hotmail.com or call 940-427-2763. A handmade, Alvord spirit quilt will also be given away in a raffle at the event. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

BRIDGEPORT

FOOD AND DRINK – Taste Bridgeport is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown. Tickets are $25, which includes food tasting, wine pairing, a wine glass, entrance to the after-party and two drink tickets. Tickets for the after-party only are $15. Jake Hooker will play at 8 p.m., and Le Freak will play at 9:30. Tickets may be purchased at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Civic Center, among other locations.

CHICO

CITY CLEANUP DAY – Chico’s City Cleanup Day is Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 8 a.m. Containers will be located at 400 N. Mount St. No tires, paints or shingles will be accepted. The event is for Chico residents only.

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION – Chico High School Reunion for classes 1970 to 1980ish is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Chico Middle School. Bring a potluck dish. Barbecue and drinks will be provided.

CLASS REUNION – The Chico High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 33rd reunion on Sept. 24. For information, email raylenecoker@gmail.com or contact Raylene Green Coker or Barbara Hicks Reed on Facebook to get information.

DECATUR

MEET THE TEACHER – Decatur High School will hold Meet the Teacher night 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Beginning at 6:30, the DHS administration will serve grilled hot dogs as part of the Battle of the Big Sandy Week. The annual Big Sandy bonfire and community pep rally will be held at sundown.

SAFE DRIVING COURSE – A Safe Driving Course with AARP is 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Decatur Public Library. This course is designed to encourage safe driving, provide safety tips and discuss changes to traffic laws with senior citizens, as well as anyone of driving age. Registration is required, and seating is limited. A deposit of $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members will be required when signing up. The deposit will be returned once the course has been completed. Call the library, 940-393-0290.

5TH QUARTER – First Baptist Church of Decatur will host the 5th Quarter 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. after the Decatur Eagle football game Friday, Sept. 23. There will be free food and door prizes. All students in seventh though 12th grades are invited.

CLASS REUNION – The Decatur High School class of 1986 is hosting a 30-year reunion Friday, Sept. 23. Contact DeDe South Diaczenko at diaczenko@yahoo.com or on Facebook.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The 12th annual Decatur Lions Club Golf Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Decatur Country Club. The tournament is a four-person scramble and limited to the first 18 teams. Cost is $60 per person, which includes lunch, green fee and cart. Mulligans will be sold at the country club (limit two). Registration is at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8:30. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and last-place teams. There will also be door prizes and contests for hole-in-one, closest-to-the-pin and longest drive. The tournament benefits the Lions Club building and civic activities and Decatur Boy Scout Troop 121.

GLOW BALL – The Decatur Police Department’s 2nd Annual Glow Ball Tournament is Saturday, Oct. 22, at Decatur Golf Club, 211 Country Club Rd. The four-person, best ball format has a shotgun start at 4 p.m. with nine holes played in daylight and nine after dark. Every team will have a Decatur PD representative. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per team. It includes glow balls, a meal and prizes. To register, call Decatur PD, 940-393-0300.

ENGLISH CLASSES – English classes started Sept. 7 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There are four levels of classes. Students will be tested to determine class placement. Returning students will not be tested. There is no registration fee, however there is a textbook fee. Classes are 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Call the church office at 940-627-3235.

GREENWOOD

FALL FESTIVAL – Greenwood’s 19th annual Fall Festival is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Greenwood. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the Greenwood/Slidell Fire Department fish fry starts at 5 p.m. To reserve a craft or food booth, call Gerry Galloway, 940-627-7999; or Linda Hood, 940-466-7597.

PARADISE

MAIN STREET FESTIVAL – Paradise Main Street Festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Paradise. There will be an antique tractor show, art show, auctions, car show, quilt show, live entertainment, vendors and vintage trailers. New this year will be a pie and preserve contest, bounce houses and obstacle courses and a washer tournament.

GATE NOMINATIONS – Nominations are now being accepted for the Paradise GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program for students new to Paradise ISD in first through 12th grades. Nomination forms may be picked up at any campus office or downloaded at pisd.net. Email Carla Gentry, cgentry@pisd.net.

RHOME

LIBRARY EVENTS – The Rhome Public Library is having several events in September. From 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28, elementary students may read to a therapy dog. Call the library to reserve a time. Craft time for elementary age children is 4 p.m. Sept. 22, and family game night is 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 23. The tech truck from the Perot Museum will be at the library 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27. This event is for third through 12th graders and will include hands-on STEM activities.

FALL FESTIVAL – The Rhome Fall Festival is Sept. 30-Oct. 1. There will be a barbecue cook-off with cash prizes and trophies. The festival still has openings for vendors, sponsors, parade entries and volunteers. There will also be an antique car and tractor show. For information, call Deborah BeCraft, 817-636-2826; Debbie Stewart, 817-707-2097; or Donna Valdez, 940-255-1017. Email rhomeoldtownfun@hotmail.com.

WISE COUNTY

CEMETERY MEETING – The Wilson Prairie Cemetery Association will host a meeting 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the cemetery.

MEET-AND-GREET – Wise County Special Needs Baseball is having its fall meet-and-greet 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Community Church in Decatur. Everyone is welcome. There will be food, games and a mandatory meeting for all parents and caregivers.

FREE MAMMOGRAMS – The Mary’s Gift program at Wise Health System is offering free mammogram screenings for eligible women Wednesday, Sept. 28. They are by appointment only. To apply, call 940-626-1384.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Made-2-Thrive needs volunteers to help set up before baseball games, be buddies for the players, pitch during the games, work the concession stand and clean up after games. To help, fill out an application at made2thrive.org. Contact Claudia Davila, butterfly8480@gmail.com or 940-255-4541.

COMBINED MEETING – The Decatur and Bridgeport Chambers of Commerce will have a joint luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Decatur Civic Center to hear Fort Worth Stock Show President Brad Barnes speak. Reservations should be made to the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, 940-627-3107; or the Bridgeport Chamber, 940-683-2076. Cost is $13 per person.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas, and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited to attend. This month’s speaker is Marvin Tyson, Vietnam veteran and author of “The Fall of the Western Empire.” He will be speaking about the feds’ abuse of the Constitution and the benefits of Texas secession. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999. freedomtexas.org

BENEFIT CONCERT – The Wise County Historical Society is having a benefit concert featuring the Forgiven Quartet 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the museum for $10. Tickets at the door will be $12.

HEALTH AND SAFETY – Hospice Plus and Home Health of North Central Texas is having the Wise Senior Health and Safety Expo 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. There will be more than 30 booths, and S&J Pharmacy will be giving flu shots for no charge with Medicare or $20. Admission is free. There will be entertainment, door prizes and a complimentary lunch. RSVP to Debbie Bounds, dbounds@HospicePlus.net, 817-899-8529. Donations of non-perishable food items for WARM will be accepted.

FLAG RETIREMENT – There is a box at the Paradise Veterans Memorial Park designed for people to drop off unserviceable flags to be properly collected and retired by BSA Troop 194 of Bridgeport. It will take all Texas and United States flags, as well as other state and country flags.

CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP – Wise Health System’s 360 Services and Home Health Care of North Central Texas will offer a Wise Cardiac Support Group at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the hospital’s West Campus lobby. Call Leah Throckmorton with 360 Services, 940-626-3879, or Carla Garrett with Home Health Care of North Central Texas, 940-683-3300.

SUPPORT GROUP – Light After Divorce is a new support group at Wise County Christian Counseling for women who are healing from the pain of separation and/or divorce. The group will meet 10 a.m. to noon Thursday mornings. Cost is $20 per session or $65 per month with a sliding scale for those in need. Call 940-627-1618 or email Le@wiseccc.org to reserve a spot.

INDIGENT HEALTH CARE – Applications for the Indigent Health Care program are available at 1101 West Rose Ave. in Decatur or by calling 940-627-4203, ext. 228. Eligible persons must meet the standards set forth by the state department of Health Care Services and the requirements in the following categories: residence, household, income and resources. Applicants must provide all verification and requested information in order to determine eligibility.

FAITH BRIEFS

RIDE FOR THE CURE – Western Star Cowboy Church is hosting Ride for the Cure, the 8th Annual St. Jude’s Hospital Trail Ride, Saturday, Sept. 24, at Ogle Ranch, eight miles west of Chico on Farm Road 1810. Riders must sign in by 8 a.m., and the ride begins at 9. Cost is $40, which includes lunch. Cost is $35 if you pre-register at wscc.com or by calling 682-262-4856. There will also be raffles and an auction.

BLESSING OF ANIMALS – The First United Methodist Church of Decatur will have Blessing of the Animals 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, in conjunction with the Episcopal Church of Wise County. Bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers. The event will be at 905 S. Church St.

LORD’S ACRE – The First United Methodist Church of Boyd is having the Lord’s Acre Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. There will be a turkey and dressing dinner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a live auction at 1:30 p.m. The event will include arts and crafts booths, homemade goodies, a flea market, free children’s activities and a bounce house. There will also be a Carter blood drive. The church is at 540 S. Allen St.